A Powerful Historical Work Honors the Lives and Losses of Negro League Baseball Figures

Tragedy in Black Baseball: Early Deaths of 136 Negro Leaguers, 1871-1950 by Chris Jensen

Chris Jensen delivers a deeply researched and moving account of players, pioneers, and untold stories in Tragedy in Black Baseball.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Tragedy in Black Baseball: Early Deaths of 136 Negro Leaguers, 1871-1950, author Chris Jensen presents a compelling and meticulously researched historical work that sheds light on the lives and untimely deaths of 136 Negro League players, managers, and executives. Through detailed profiles, Jensen brings long-overlooked stories into focus, honoring individuals whose contributions to the game and society deserve lasting recognition.

The book highlights a wide range of figures, from Hall of Famers such as Josh Gibson and Rube Foster to celebrated players like Rap Dixon, Bill Monroe, Ted Trent, and Frank Warfield. Alongside these well-known names, Jensen also includes lesser-known individuals, ensuring that their stories are preserved and shared. Each profile offers insight not only into their athletic achievements, but also into the circumstances surrounding their lives and deaths.

What makes this work especially significant is its unflinching examination of the social and historical realities these individuals faced. Many of the stories reflect the harsh conditions of their time, including violence, discrimination, and systemic injustice. Jensen recounts powerful accounts such as Octavius Catto, a pioneering player and civil rights activist who was assassinated in 1871; Fred Goree, who was killed by a police officer in 1925; and James Bowens, who was lynched in 1895. These narratives provide a sobering reminder of the challenges faced by Black athletes in an era of segregation.

Beyond its historical detail, the book serves as a tribute to resilience and passion. Despite being barred from Major League Baseball due to racial discrimination, these players demonstrated extraordinary dedication to the sport and to their communities. Their love for the game endured even in the face of adversity, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire.

Jensen’s work reflects a commitment to uncovering and preserving important history. By combining thorough research with respectful storytelling, he offers readers a meaningful and impactful exploration of a critical chapter in baseball and American history.

This book will appeal to readers interested in sports history, social justice, and biographical storytelling. It provides both educational value and emotional depth, making it a significant contribution to the understanding of the Negro Leagues and their enduring legacy.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0brIM36K

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