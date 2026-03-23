Albany State University and Southern Regional Technical College Sign Agreement, Opening Pathway to Teaching Careers
Agreement Guarantees Credit Transfer for SRTC Students Pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at ASU
This agreement represents a partnership that moves students forward. When a student completes their degree at SRTC and steps into ASU, they should step in without losing ground, credit, or momentum.”ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany State University (ASU) and Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) have signed a new Transfer Articulation Agreement, enhancing an already strong partnership between ASU's School of Education and SRTC. Students who complete SRTC's new Associate of Science in Education can now seamlessly transfer to ASU and earn a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, all while remaining in their home communities. Both institutions share a commitment to making education more accessible and affordable for students across Southwest Georgia and to addressing the critical need for qualified classroom teachers in the region.
— Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University
Previously, SRTC students who completed the Associate of Applied Science in Early Childhood Care and Education with a cumulative GPA of 2.6 or above, and who met ASU's admission requirements, were assured that their coursework transferred directly to Albany State University. Now extended to SRTC's new Associate of Science in Education, the agreement applies similar standards for students who intend to pursue a bachelor's degree when they begin their associate program at SRTC. Unnecessary duplication of coursework is eliminated, allowing students pursuing Education degrees to move seamlessly from a two-year technical college program into the junior and senior years of ASU's Elementary Education degree program.
"This agreement represents the kind of purposeful partnership that moves students forward. ASU was built on the progress of students, communities, and the region we serve. When a student completes their associate degree at SRTC and steps into Albany State, they should step in without losing ground, credit, or momentum. That is what this agreement ensures."
— Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University
The agreement now covers additional articulated courses across the TCSG core curriculum and education-specific coursework. SRTC courses ranging from English Composition and College Algebra to education-specific offerings such as Investigating Critical Issues in Education, Exploring Sociocultural Perspectives and Diversity, Written and Verbal Communication for Teachers, and Life and Earth Science for Elementary Teachers each carry guaranteed transfer equivalency at ASU. Several SRTC Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) courses are also accepted as course substitutions within ASU's core curriculum, giving students additional flexibility as they complete their degree.
For Southern Regional Technical College, this signing represents a significant expansion of an already productive partnership. Since the collaboration between ASU's School of Education and SRTC began, more than 75 elementary school paraprofessionals have gone on to become fully certified teachers, a direct product of ASU's Parapro to Teacher Pathway and a testament to what the two institutions can accomplish together. SRTC's new Associate of Science in Education creates a more affordable entry point for students planning to earn their bachelor's degree, incorporating general education coursework designed to set students up for a seamless transition to ASU.
Addressing the critical teacher shortage facing Georgia and the region is also a key goal of the partnership. Research shows that teachers are more likely to work in the same state where they grew up and went to school, making this a strategic investment in building the local educator workforce and increasing the number of qualified teachers serving the region's schools.
"This expanded agreement is a game-changer for students who choose a career in education. With our new Associate of Science in Education, we are providing a clear, affordable pathway for students who want to become certified teachers and those who want to start as a Paraprofessional before transferring. Either way, they can start here and know exactly how their credits will transfer to complete their bachelor's degree with ASU. We are proud to be partners with Albany State in making that possible for the students and communities we both serve."
— Jim Glass, President, Southern Regional Technical College
One of the most distinctive features of the partnership is that SRTC students never have to relocate to Albany. ASU junior and senior year courses will be taught by ASU faculty directly on the SRTC campuses in Cairo and Thomasville, delivered in a mix of face-to-face and streaming formats. Students earn an Albany State University degree while remaining in their home communities. To make the transition seamless, an ASU-SRTC liaison is stationed at the Cairo campus, providing on-the-ground support as students move from their associate degree into the ASU program. SRTC will also provide classroom and office space, and will grant ASU students access to library resources, testing centers, and campus technology at no additional charge. Albany State will provide appropriately credentialed faculty for all ASU courses and will retain responsibility for student advising, registration, and degree completion.
Albany State University is Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University, serving more than 6,800 students and generating $282 million in annual economic impact across Southwest Georgia. The university has recorded four consecutive years of enrollment growth and the highest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia.
ASU's School of Education, the highest supplier of Black teachers in Southwest Georgia, enrolls nearly 400 students and maintains a 100% certification rate and 100% employment rate for teacher candidates at graduation. The School holds 45 MOUs with partner institutions and organizations, has secured $5.9 million in awarded grant funding, and is accredited by both the Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GPSC) and Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP).
ASU's Teacher Education program offers Bachelor of Science degrees leading to Level-4 Georgia certification in Elementary Education, Middle Grades Education, and Education with concentrations in English, Health and Physical Education, Science, and Special Education, as well as Master of Education degrees and Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GaPSC) approved endorsements in Reading, Gifted Education, K-5 Mathematics, and Online Learning. This articulation agreement is part of a broader institutional effort, under President Dr. Robert Scott, to expand pathways to degree completion and deepen ASU's partnerships across the region.
SRTC students interested in the Education transfer pathways are encouraged to speak with their academic advisor or career counselor. More information about Albany State University's Teacher Education programs is available at www.asurams.edu. Information about SRTC's Education programs is available at www.southernregional.edu.
Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
email us here
Albany State University: A Place to Thrive
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.