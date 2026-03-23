Pantera Minerals Confirms High-Grade Antimony and Defines Multiple Drill Targets at Arkansas Project

Antimony Soil anomalies highlight the historic May and Stewart undrilled prospects. Rock Sample GR019 from Davis Mine prospect – Grading 1.96% Cu, 1.465% Zn 0.29% Pb

First modern exploration delivers up to 3.92% Sb and large-scale soil anomalies, advancing Gillham toward maiden drilling

Pantera Minerals Limited (OTCQB:PTMLF)

ARKANSAS, AR, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX: PFE | OTCQB: PTMLF) has confirmed high-grade antimony and polymetallic mineralisation at its 100%-owned Gillham Project in southwest Arkansas, with initial exploration results validating the project’s potential and defining multiple priority drill targets.The results represent the first modern exploration program conducted at Gillham and highlight the presence of a large-scale mineralised system prospective for antimony, gold, silver and base metals.High-grade rock chip sampling returned assays of up to 3.92% antimony (Sb), alongside strong lead and silver mineralisation, while soil sampling outlined extensive antimony anomalies with peak values of 2,660ppm Sb, supporting the presence of a significant underlying system.High-Grade Results Across Multiple ProspectsSignificant results include:3.92% Sb, 0.47% Pb, 10.3 g/t Ag1.1% Sb, 1.32% Pb, 6 g/t Ag1.96% Cu, 1.465% Zn, 0.29% Pb4.79% Pb, 0.22% Cu, 20.5 g/t Ag1.59 g/t Au and 0.47 g/t AuThese results confirm widespread mineralisation across several prospects, including the historically productive Stewart Mine and the Davis Mine area, as well as newly identified gold targets.Notably, no drilling has been conducted across the project to date, highlighting substantial exploration upside.District-Scale System with Untested TargetsGeochemical programs have defined two coherent antimony anomalies along the Stewart–May trend, each extending approximately 400–500 meters in strike and supported by coincident arsenic, zinc and lead anomalism.These anomalies form part of a broader mineralised corridor extending over 2 kilometers, indicating strong scale and continuity across the project.An eastern high-grade anomaly remains untested by mapping or rock sampling and represents a priority drill target.In addition, newly identified gold anomalism at West Gillham underscores the broader fertility of the system and potential for additional discoveries.Executive CommentaryBarnaby Egerton-Warburton, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented:“These initial results provide highly encouraging validation of the Gillham Project, with high-grade antimony in rock chips up to 3.92% Sb directly associated with exceptional soil anomalies, up to 2,660ppm Sb.These results define coherent and compelling drill targets with the scale and continuity of the geochemical footprints supporting the presence of a potentially significant underlying mineralised system.Importantly, previously unrecognised gold anomalism identified at West Gillham highlights the broader fertility of the system providing additional upside potential.With multiple high-confidence targets now defined across a meaningful strike extent, we are advancing rapidly toward a maiden drilling program, which we expect will be a key value inflection point for the Company.”Advancing Toward Maiden DrillingPantera is progressing toward a maiden drilling program at Gillham, with upcoming work programs focused on:>Infill soil sampling and targeted rock sampling>Detailed geological mapping>Drill planning and target refinementThe Company is advancing a U.S.-focused critical minerals strategy, positioning the Gillham Project as a potential domestic source of antimony and associated metals, while continuing to evaluate additional high-impact opportunities across the United States.About Pantera Minerals LimitedPantera Minerals Limited (ASX: PFE | OTCQB: PTMLF) is a forward-looking critical minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing projects in critical minerals across the United States. With newly acquired mineral projects covering historically productive ground, Pantera is positioned to re-establish exploration in a district that has seen no systematic modern work for nearly a century.The Company is committed to leveraging modern exploration methods – including geochemistry, geophysics, and advanced modelling – to unlock value in regions historically mined for critical minerals, which are recognised by the U.S. government as essential to supply chain security.

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