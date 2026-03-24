'Suit Yourself,' New Album from Vocal Provocateur Judith Owen, to Arrive April 24, 2026

Album features Judith’s band the Gentlemen Callers along with the JO Big Band and special guests Davell Crawford, Joe Bonamassa and the Tonya Boyd-Cannon Choir

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing on her critically-acclaimed journey into Jazz and Blues, “Suit Yourself,” the new album from lauded vocalist Judith Owen, resumes her trajectory of exploring and mining the lesser-known gems of these genres and turning them into musical powerhouses. Recorded at New Orleans’ Esplanade Studios, “Suit Yourself” is set for release April 24th via Twanky Records and will be accompanied by tour dates worldwide.“Suit Yourself” can only be described as the full Judith Owen experience, celebrating all of her strengths and everything that has brought her joy throughout her last three releases. It combines the joyous swagger of her wildly successful “Come On and Get It”, the hi-octane sounds of her 2024 love letter to big band, “Judith Owen Swings Christmas”, the live power of “Comes Alive” and her own emotionally intoxicating songwriting and arrangements. A beautiful blend of jazz, blues and big band it may be, but above all it shows off her inimitable sound and personality that seamlessly unite all the tracks into one outstanding oeuvre.Whether solo at the piano, accompanied by her jazz sextet or her contemporary big band, Judith’s rich mellifluous voice seduces, and her interpretations thrill on songs like Aretha Franklin’s “Evil Gal Blues”and Etta James’s “Since I Fell For You”. Of special note is her duet with New Orleans luminary Davell Crawford on “Today I Sing The Blues” as well as the first single, the sexy and sophisticated, “That’s Why I Love My Baby.” Maestro Joe Bonamassa adds blistering guitar on “Mind Is On Vacation” while the Tonya Boyd-Cannon Choir joins Judith to bring it all back home on the Gospel-inflected “Inside Out.”Listen to “Suit Yourself” here: https://on.soundcloud.com/p0wzCsg36GopEHOUq7 Watch the new video for “That’s Why I Love My Baby” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvHRPWGh1Ys The Gentlemen Callers are David Torkanowsky on Piano, Kevin Louis on Cornet/Trumpet, Ken Warshawsky on Double Bass, Grammy Award-winning Artist/Producer Jamison Ross on Drums, David Blenkhorn on guitar and Ricardo Pascal on Sax.“Suit Yourself” was produced by Judith Owen with the track “Inside Out” being co-produced by Owen and Jamison Ross. The album was Mastered in New Orleans by Misha Kachkachishvili and Engineered by John Fiachbach, both of whom are Grammy Award winners.A complete track listing is as follows:1). That’s Why I Love My Baby2). Blue Skies3). To Your Door4). If I Were A Bell5). Today I Sing The Blues (Featuring Davell Crawford)6). Moanin’ - with the JO Big Band7). Shall We Dance?8). Spooky9). Have A Good Life10). Mind Is On Vacation (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)11). Evil Gal Blues - with the JO Big Band12). Since I Fell For You13). Inside Out (Featuring Tonya Boyd-Cannon Choir)Confirmed live tour dates below with more to be added:-Thursday, 26th March – Le Bal Blomet, Paris, France-Saturday, 28th March – St Rémy-lès-Chevreuse – Jazz à Toute Heure Festival, France-Monday, 30th March – Jazz Cat Club, Bellinzona, Switzerland-Wednesday, 7th April – SPACE, Evanston, IL, USA-Thursday, 8th April – Dakota, Minneapolis, MN, USA-Friday, 10th April – Blue Strawberry, St Louis, MO, USA-Thursday, 30th April - JazzFest, New Orleans USA-Sunday, 3rd May, Snug Harbor, New Orleans-Thursday, 7th May - The Cutting Room, NY, NY-Monday, 1st June – Bush Hall, London, UK-Sunday, 26th July – St Clément des Baleines / Île de Ré – Jazz au Phare Festival, FranceInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/judithowenmusic/?hl=en Website: https://judithowen.net/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/channeljudithowen Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialjudithowen/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.