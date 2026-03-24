Bay Cities Appoints Sahar Mehrabzadeh as Chief Revenue Officer

Longtime sales leader takes on newly created executive role to drive growth, innovation, and customer-centric strategy

PICO RIVERA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Cities , a leading designer and manufacturer of retail packaging and in-store displays, announces the promotion of Sahar Mehrabzadeh to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created executive role, Mehrabzadeh will oversee all revenue-generating functions and client-facing teams across the company, aligning them under a unified strategy to drive growth and enhance customer experience."My passion has always been in front of the client," said Mehrabzadeh. "As CRO, my mission is to bring together the key players, from design to sales, marketing, and customer service, under one vision that puts the customer first and drives sustainable revenue growth."Mehrabzadeh now leads client-facing departments including Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Project Management, Supply Chain, and Design, strengthening alignment between sales opportunities and design execution.She will also focus on expanding Bay Cities' strategic retail relationships with partners including Walmart, Target, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, and newer partnerships such as HEB, Meijer, and Albertsons. More broader store types are being introduced to Sahar under her new role."Bay Cities has always served as the crucial liaison between brands and the retailers they serve," Mehrabzadeh noted. “In today’s fast-paced retail environment, that role is more important than ever, helping our clients navigate complexity and stand out on shelf.”With 20 years at Bay Cities, Mehrabzadeh has risen through the ranks from Marketing Manager to Director of Sales and EVP of Sales. Her promotion to CRO formally recognizes her as a company officer and positions her as the official successor to CEO Greg Tucker.“Sahar has earned this role through two decades of relentless commitment to our clients, our people, and our growth,” said Greg Tucker, Chairman and CEO of Bay Cities. “She started here at 21, learned this business from the ground up, and understands every layer—from design to retail execution. As an employee-owned company, we believe in developing leaders from within, and Sahar represents the very best of that philosophy. Herappointment as Chief Revenue Officer formalizes what many of us have long known. She is uniquely positioned to help lead Bay Cities into its next chapter and ensure we remain focused on what matters most, our customers and our culture.”“This isn’t just a title change,” Mehrabzadeh added. “It’s a critical step in the succession plan for Bay Cities' future.”About Bay CitiesBay Cities, a leading provider of innovative retail packaging, in-store displays, and fulfillment solutions, delivers vertically integrated, sustainable solutions for retail, industrial, and e-commerce applications.Headquartered in Los Angeles with nationwide reach, we deliver end-to-end services, from design and structural engineering to manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution. Our deep retail expertise ensures compliance with in-store guidelines while maximizing on-shelf impact.As a 100% employee-owned company, we take pride in delivering results that exceed expectations. Our materials are SFI™- and FSC™-certified, 100% recyclable, and made from 99% post-consumer waste with lower GHG emissions than industry peers. Learn more by visiting www.bay-cities.com

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