IRS to host webinar on One, Big, Beautiful Bill business tax provisions tomorrow

IR-2026-39, March 23, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service invites tax professionals and business stakeholders to attend a webinar on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Tax professionals can earn two continuing education credits for attending the webinar titled: Understanding the One, Big, Beautiful Bill: Business Tax Provisions.

The 120-minute session will provide a high-level overview of the business tax changes enacted under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill. Participants will gain insight into key provisions affecting businesses of all sizes, partnerships, and tax-exempt organizations.

What participants will learn

After completing the session, attendees will be able to:

Identify business tax provisions enacted under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act.

Explain revisions to business information reporting requirements.

Describe changes to cost recovery and expensing provisions.

Analyze modifications to business interest deduction rules.

Identify updates affecting partnerships and small businesses.

Summarize changes to business-related credits and deductions.

The session will also include a live Q&A, giving attendees the opportunity to engage directly with IRS subject matter experts.

Continuing education and accessibility

Tax professionals can earn two continuing education units in the category of Federal Tax Law Update.

The webinar will be recorded for later viewing and is offered with closed captioning in English to support accessibility.

Attend from anywhere

Participants can view IRS webinars live on smartphones or tablets, making it easy to stay informed on the go.

Register today

Advanced registration is required. Visit Understanding the One Big Beautiful Bill: Business Tax Provisions to register.

For additional information, email the IRS webinar team at cl.sl.web.conference.team@irs.gov.