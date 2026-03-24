Sabina Khoja Appointed Managing Director, Expanding Leadership Representation in Financial Services

This appointment represents more than a title, it reflects what’s possible when women are given support and long-term vision in an industry that hasn’t always been designed for us, let alone lead” — Sabina Khoja

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabina Khoja , a seasoned financial advisorwith more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry, has beenappointed managing director, marking a significant milestone in an industry wherewomen remain vastly underrepresented in leadership roles.Khoja’s appointment comes after ten years of consistent performance, leadershipdevelopment, and practice growth, including recognition through a Forbes rankedadvisory practice. Her career trajectory is notable not only for its longevity, a rarity in anindustry with high attrition rates, but also for its origins. Khoja began her career directlyout of college, a pathway that remains exceptionally uncommon among financialservices leaders today.“This appointment represents more than a title,” said Khoja. “It reflects what’s possiblewhen women are given access, support, and a long-term vision in an industry thathasn’t always been designed for us to stay, let alone lead. I’m deeply committed tobuilding a team and a culture that opens doors for others while delivering meaningful,values-driven financial guidance to the communities we serve.”The managing director role enables Khoja to formally grow and lead a team of advisors,with a focus on mentorship, professional development, and expanding access tofinancial services in underserved markets. Her leadership is rooted in a clear mission: tobuild a sustainable, people-first organization that prioritizes both client outcomes andadvisor growth.This advancement also positions Khoja to attract top talent in a competitivemarketplace, particularly professionals seeking leadership opportunities, long termcareer viability, and inclusive representation. As managing director, she will oversee thecontinued expansion of her financial advisory business while developing a formal officeand district presence in the Atlanta market.Research consistently shows that women represent a very small percentage of financialadvisors overall, with even fewer remaining in the industry beyond the ten-year mark.Leadership roles held by women are rarer still, underscoring the significance of Khoja’sappointment and the broader impact it represents.Looking ahead, Khoja plans to continue scaling her advisory practice and expanding theAtlanta district office, while remaining deeply committed to serving and growing herclient base. She is equally focused on increasing her impact by attracting, selecting,developing, and mentoring a new generation of market-impacting financialrepresentatives. Her long-term vision is centered on redefining leadership in financialservices, proving that representation, longevity, and excellence can not only coexist, butthrive together.About Sabina KhojaSabina Khoja is a managing director and financial advisor with over ten years ofexperience serving individuals, families, and communities through strategic financialplanning. Known for her commitment to mentorship and inclusive leadership, Khoja isdedicated to building teams and systems that expand access to financial services whilefostering long-term career success for the next generation of advisors.About Northwestern MutualNorthwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial securityfor more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, NorthwesternMutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digitalexperience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's mostimportant. With more than $780 billion of total assets 1 managed across the company'sinstitutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $40 billion inrevenues, and $2.5 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, NorthwesternMutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life insurance,disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage andadvisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 andwas recognized by FORTUNEas one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurancecompanies in 2026.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life InsuranceCompany (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries includeNorthwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerageservices), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; theNorthwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company(NMWMC) (investment advisoryand services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care InsuranceCompany (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutualrepresentatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in theirtitle or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC arecredentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisoryservices.

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