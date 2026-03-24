RevlTek Announces New Product Launch with AlumniFi Credit Union

Providing Credit Union Members with Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevlTek announced today the launch of a custom suite of educational loan products for AlumniFi Credit Union, a digital banking platform built by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) to serve its members nationwide.

Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, RevlTek develops tailored financial products designed to meet the unique needs of credit unions and the members they serve. Through its education-focused marketplace, Colleging, RevlTek partners with colleges and universities to deliver a best-in-class network of private student loan products through its credit union partners.

“We are proud to partner with AlumniFi Credit Union to drive membership growth and deliver competitively priced student loan offerings,” said Tim Kulesha, CEO at RevlTek.

“Education is one of the most meaningful investments our members can make,” said April Clobes, President and CEO of Collegiate AlumniFi and MSU Federal Credit Union. “Through our partnership with RevlTek, we’re offering a customized suite of student loan options with competitive rates designed to support our members at every stage of their education.”

About RevlTek

RevlTek is dedicated to building a scalable financial ecosystem that empowers credit unions to succeed in today’s dynamic environment. From innovative product design to strategic partnership support, RevlTek helps institutions serve their members more effectively—no matter their size or stage of growth.

For more information, please visit revltek.com.

About AlumniFi

AlumniFi is a digital-first banking brand created by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU). AlumniFi offers high-yield savings, fee-free checking, and tech-forward tools to help people simplify their finances and build confidence with every money move. AlumniFi deposits are federally insured by NCUA. Learn more at alumnifi.org.

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