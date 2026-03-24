iBynd Acquires Semsee to Create End-to-End Digital Infrastructure for Commercial Insurance Distribution

iBynd to use Semsee's technology to deliver industry-leading digital commercial insurance platform.

Acquisition doubles engineering capacity, expands carrier connectivity, and accelerates development of a unified platform for commercial insurance placement

By bringing Semsee into iBynd, we are positioned to become the industry’s leading digital distribution provider for commercial insurance, providing fast, easy to use business paths for our partners.” — Phil Friedman, CEO of iBynd

NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iBynd , a digital infrastructure platform modernizing commercial insurance distribution, today announced the acquisition of Semsee , a leading submission management and workflow technology provider, by an affiliate. The transaction accelerates the development of a unified digital infrastructure designed to support the commercial insurance placement lifecycle from submission through quoting, binding, and policy servicing.The acquisition will more than double iBynd’s engineering capacity and significantly expand development across API connectivity, automation, and AI-driven workflow tools. By combining Semsee’s submission and agency workflow technology with iBynd’s real-time rate, quote, and bind infrastructure, the company will deliver an industry-leading, single integrated platform for agents, wholesalers, MGAs, and carriers.The Commercial insurance distribution market has experienced tremendous growth in the past decade, yet the infrastructure supporting this growth remains largely manual and fragmented. Recent technology entrants have improved individual steps in the placement process, including carrier connectivity, digital quoting, and workflow automation, but no single platform has connected the full placement lifecycle from submission through binding and policy servicing.iBynd unifies these capabilities into a single, connected technology platform that enables agents, wholesalers, and carriers to operate within a more efficient and coordinated environment. The platform is designed to support the full placement journey while preserving the expertise and relationships that remain central to the industry. The thoughtful design of the platform and its resulting success is evident by a quote to bind ratio that is 35% higher than the industry average.With the addition of Semsee’s technology and customer base, iBynd will significantly expand the number of agencies, wholesalers, and MGAs operating through its platform while increasing the number of carrier integrations available to users. The combined platform will support thousands of agencies, wholesalers, and MGAs while expanding digital connectivity with insurance carriers across multiple commercial lines.“Commercial insurance distribution is ready for a true digital transformation,” said Phil Friedman, CEO of iBynd. “By bringing Semsee into the iBynd ecosystem, we are combining exceptional technology, deep industry expertise, and an expanded engineering organization to accelerate the development of what we believe will become the industry’s leading digital distribution infrastructure. The result will be dramatically easier transaction of business through a modern digital experience.”iBynd will be the platform where agents begin submissions digitally, receive quotes, bind coverage, and manage policies within a single integrated system, in real-time. That level of continuity is expected to fundamentally reshape how commercial insurance is distributed. Expanded workflow automation, reduced manual efforts, document management, and carrier communication will enable agents and wholesalers to move faster and more efficiently with greater market access.“Semsee has always focused on helping agents and wholesalers streamline the front end of the submission process,” said Philip Charles-Pierre. “By joining iBynd, we are excited to become part of a much broader vision, one that connects each piece of the commercial insurance lifecycle into one unified platform. The scale and long-term strategy that iBynd brings positions this combined platform to modernize commercial insurance distribution.”For insurance carriers, the expanded platform represents an opportunity to access increased premium flow through a modern digital distribution channel while maintaining underwriting discipline and market alignment. iBynd’s API-first infrastructure allows carriers to integrate rating, underwriting, and policy issuance systems directly into the platform, enabling streamlined workflows for underwriting teams and distribution partners.iBynd looks forward to welcoming Semsee’s customers into the platform and introducing them to expanded capabilities across rating, quoting, automation, and digital placement tools. The company will also work closely with existing Semsee carrier partners to deepen integrations and expand digital connectivity across the broader market.“Technology should enhance the way insurance professionals work, not replace them,” Friedman said. “Our focus is on giving agents, wholesalers, and carriers the tools they need to operate more efficiently while preserving the expertise and relationships that drive successful placements. This acquisition represents a major step forward in that mission.”The transaction was financed by a company in the Adir Ventures Group, iBynd’s primary investment partner, which continues to support the company’s long-term strategy of building digital infrastructure across the commercial insurance ecosystem.About iByndiBynd is an AI-driven platform modernizing the distribution of commercial insurance. Serving as a digital bridge between carriers and distribution partners—including wholesalers, MGAs, and agency networks—the platform enables real-time rating, quoting, and binding of commercial insurance products through a scalable API-first architecture. By combining intelligent automation with streamlined workflows, iBynd helps carriers and distribution partners operate more efficiently, expand market access, and accelerate the placement of commercial insurance.About SemseeSemsee provides submission management and workflow technology designed to help insurance agents and wholesalers streamline the process of managing commercial insurance placements. The platform simplifies submission intake, market comparisons, and communication with carriers, enabling faster and more efficient insurance transactions.About Adir VenturesAdir Ventures is a U.S.-focused investment firm specializing in technology-enabled insurance businesses. The firm invests across insurance carriers, distribution platforms, and business service providers within the broader insurance ecosystem. Adir Ventures has integrated more than 20 acquisitions and has consistently supported portfolio companies in achieving strong growth while maintaining industry-leading operating performance._____________________________Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements based on iBynd's current expectations and assumptions, including statements regarding the expected benefits, synergies, and integration of iBynd with Semsee. These statements involve risks and uncertainties — such as the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, retain key personnel, and realize anticipated benefits — that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. iBynd does not undertake any obligation to update these statements, except as required by applicable law.

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