Atomic Wings Breaks Ground in Fort Worth: Multi-Unit Operator John Durik Leads Q2 Expansion Following Houston Surge

Atomic Wings fuels its Texas Triangle expansion as Area Developer Jalal Kapadia and Multi-Unit Operator John Durik break ground on 8th Avenue in Fort Worth.

When a seasoned operator like John Durik breaks ground on his first location with plans for more by year-end, it’s a clear signal. The Atomic Wings model is built for fast, scalable growth in Texas” — Jalal Kapadia, Texas Area Developer

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of its expansion in Houston, Atomic Wings is bringing its authentic New York-style buffalo wings to the "817." Construction is now officially underway for the brand’s first Fort Worth location at 1229 8th Ave, Suite 127.Leading the expansion is John Durik, a seasoned multi-unit operator with a successful track record in the fast-casual space, including three Jersey Mike’s locations. Durik is now diversifying his hospitality portfolio with a grand opening slated for the second quarter of 2026, with plans to add additional Atomic Wings locations to his roster by the end of the year.."I am blown away by the freshness of all their sauces and ingredients, including the daily hand-cut fries and never-frozen chicken," said Durik. "We aren't just opening a restaurant; we’re bringing a New York state of mind to Fort Worth. After seeing the momentum Jalal has built across Texas, I knew it was time to bring this energy to 8th Avenue. We’re serving up a premium experience that this community has been waiting for."The rapid multi-city surge is managed by Texas Area Developer Jalal Kapadia , who is overseeing a wave of development across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin."John is a seasoned pro who understands exactly what it takes to run a high-standard kitchen," said Kapadia. "Having an experienced operator choose to grow with us speaks volumes about the Atomic Wings model. Between our upcoming Houston launch and the progress here in Fort Worth, we are proving that Texas has a massive appetite for a better wing."The new location is strategically positioned to serve the Near Southside Medical District and sit just minutes from the TCU campus. Designed for high-volume lunch crowds and game-day delivery, the site delivers a "Quality First" menu: Fresh, never-frozen, halal, and antibiotic-free chicken tossed in proprietary sauces.For more information regarding the Fort Worth opening or to learn more about franchise opportunities in Texas, please visit www.atomicwings.com About Atomic WingsAtomic Wings was founded in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York buffalo wings with the world. Now a national franchise, the brand focuses on fresh, never-frozen, halal chicken and a variety of signature sauces. The company continues to expand through dedicated area developers and franchise partners across the United States.

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