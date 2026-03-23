3/23/26 – TRAIL MAINTENANCE BRINGS MODIFIED HOURS TO MĀNOA FALLS; LATE MARCH INTO APRIL

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

TRAIL MAINTENANCE BRINGS MODIFIED HOURS TO MĀNOA FALLS; LATE MARCH INTO APRIL

HONOLULU – Trail improvements and maintenance work will temporarily affect weekday access to the Mānoa Falls Trail during portions of the weeks of March 30 and April 6. The popular hiking trail, located at the back of O‘ahu’s Mānoa Valley, will be open the Good Friday state holiday weekend.

Modified hours:

Monday, March 30 – Thursday, April 2

Closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open 2 p.m. to sunset

Friday, April 3 – Sunday, April 5 (Good Friday state holiday weekend)

Open 6 a.m. to sunset

Monday, April 6 – Friday, April 10

Closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open 2 p.m. to sunset

Each year, heavy foot traffic and the valley’s consistently wet climate contribute to conditions that require attention including erosion, trail degradation and heavy vegetation growth. Recent storms have also contributed to trail damage and slippery conditions. Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program staff at the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will work with partners and volunteers to address these issues and ensure a safe and pleasant experience for trail users.

During the closure, hikers are encouraged to explore alternative trails nearby such as the Puʻu Pia Trail or Makiki Valley Loop. Other hiking options on Oʻahu can be found at the Nā Ala Hele Program website or the OuterSpatial app .

The Mānoa Falls Trail will reopen to regular hours once maintenance is completed, no later than April 11, 2026.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy DLNR)

Video – Mānoa Falls Trail (July 2022):

https://vimeo.com/729683521

Photographs – Mānoa Falls Trail maintenance (March 2026):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3ujxge329bx0ly95dxf7z/AIzPwLBxvwMBVtUfcQNCL1g?rlkey=njlhgxx0d7hmzr2nijg0n7u3v&st=4hlbywte&dl=0

Find hiking options at the Nā Ala Hele and OuterSpatial websites:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/nah/

https://www.outerspatial.com/

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

State of Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources