TradeWorX Leads Construction Industry in Health and Safety, Says ABC Report

TradeWorx helps you build smarter and faster with a reliable, nationwide skilled workforce.

Providing OSHA-trained, safety-certified skilled trades professionals across construction, industrial, and energy sectors—nationwide.

TradeWorX empowers contractors to focus on execution by providing premier skilled trades talent, unwavering safety standards, and the workforce reliability to deliver every project with confidence.” — Paul Forcellini

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TradeWorX, a skilled trades contractor headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, announced today it has achieved Platinum in the Associated Builders and Contractors STEP® Health and Safety Management System. STEP enables top-performing ABC members, such as TradeWorX, to achieve incident rates 658% safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' construction industry average, reducing total recordable incident rates by 85%.

The real-world impacts of STEP are based on the findings in ABC's 2025 Health and Safety Performance Report, an annual guide to construction job site health and safety best practices. Established in 1989, STEP provides contractors and suppliers with a robust, no-cost framework for measuring health and safety data and benchmarking with peers in the industry.

At TradeWorX, safety is not an afterthought, it is the foundation of every placement, every partnership, and every project. Every crafts person in the TradeWorX network is trained in OSHA regulations and project-specific safety protocols before they ever set foot on a job site.

How the STEP Program Works

STEP participants measure their safety processes and policies on key components and the criteria for best practices through a detailed questionnaire, with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce job site incident rates.

Any company can participate in STEP. Visit abc.org/step to begin or continue your safety journey.

Why Safety-Certified Workforce Solutions Matter

In today's competitive construction landscape, workforce safety is a differentiator. Companies that partner with safety-focused contractors like TradeWorX protect their crews, their timelines, and their bottom lines. TradeWorX's model ensures every craftsperson deployed arrives ready, compliant, and committed to a zero-incident standard.

"Transforming the status quo to set the expectation that all incidents are preventable creates a culture where health and safety are elevated to core values, a moral obligation for employers and employees. Priorities change frequently, but values remain consistent. The tools in STEP, as detailed in ABC's annual safety report, show the blueprint of how industry leaders and workers create a culture of health and safety and win and deliver work to communities without incident."

-Paul Forcellini, Vice President of TradeWorX

The TradeWorX Process

Consultation & Workforce Assessment: Understanding your project scope, safety requirements, and timeline before the first worker is placed.

Vetting & Safety Certification: Every craftsperson is screened for skill proficiency, certifications, OSHA compliance, and safety awareness.

Deployment & Integration: Workers who integrate seamlessly with your crew, your culture, and your safety protocols.

Ongoing Partnership & Support: Continuous communication, workforce retention focus, and long-term relationship building.

At TradeWorX, the focus is not just on filling open roles, it’s on building a workforce culture rooted in safety, skill, and reliability so that every worker goes home safe, and every project finishes strong.

About TradeWorX

TradeWorX is a skilled trades contractor headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, committed to sourcing, employing, and retaining the best tradespeople across construction, industrial, energy, and manufacturing sectors. With a nationwide Traveling Workforce and local offices across Pennsylvania, Ohio and expanding across the North East, TradeWorX delivers safety-certified craftspeople including electricians, pipefitters, welders, millwrights, ironworkers, and more to projects of every scale. Rooted in Pittsburgh’s blue-collar legacy, TradeWorX combines the American work ethic with a partnership-first approach to build workforces that deliver.

Visit tradeworxusa.com or call (800) 493-9568 to learn how TradeWorX can support your next project.

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