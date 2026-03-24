McGowan Hood Contributes to USC Press Internship Fund to Expand Student Career Opportunities

Support for paid internships will be highlighted during USC’s Give 4 Garnet fundraising drive on March 25–26.

Real careers begin with real experience. Supporting programs that give students the chance to learn, work, and prove themselves helps strengthen the next generation of professionals.” — Jay Ward

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips has made a significant contribution to the University of South Carolina (USC) Press undergraduate internship fund, supporting paid internship opportunities that help University of South Carolina students gain meaningful professional experience in publishing, marketing, and media.The firm’s contribution supports a program designed to provide undergraduate students with hands-on experience working alongside the editorial and marketing teams at USC Press. Interns assist with real publishing projects, including identifying media outlets for book reviews, writing press materials, and helping develop digital campaigns. By the end of the semester, students leave with portfolio-ready work that can support future job and internship opportunities.Unlike many internships in the publishing industry, the USC Press program provides stipends for undergraduate interns. The goal is to ensure that students from all backgrounds, particularly first-generation students or those who cannot forgo a paycheck, have access to professional development opportunities that can help launch their careers.“Real careers begin with real experience,” said Jay Ward, an attorney at McGowan Hood. “Supporting programs that give students the chance to learn, work, and prove themselves helps strengthen the next generation of professionals.”“Support from partners like McGowan Hood allows us to continue expanding access to this program,” said Michael J. McGandy, director of the University of South Carolina Press. “Paid internships help open doors for students who might otherwise miss out on opportunities to gain professional experience.”McGowan Hood’s support comes as USC prepares for Give 4 Garnet, the university’s annual fundraising initiative taking place March 25–26, 2026. During the campaign, USC Press will highlight the undergraduate internship fund and encourage supporters to help expand the program so more students can benefit from paid internship opportunities.Through contributions to the fund, USC Press aims to increase internship stipends and continue growing the program to support more students interested in careers in publishing, media, and communications.More information about the USC Press paid internship program can be found on the USC Press website , and to support the USC Press internship fund, click here. About McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips:McGowan, Hood, Felder & Phillips is a South Carolina personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for individuals and families in complex legal matters while supporting initiatives that strengthen the communities it serves.

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