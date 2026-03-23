Pennsylvania Scores Big: NCAA March Madness Builds on Economic Momentum in the Commonwealth

As March Madness tipped off in Philadelphia over the weekend, Pennsylvania proved itself once as the premier destination for major national events in 2026.

The Commonwealth is poised to become the center of America’s biggest moments this year, hosting world-class events spanning sports, culture, and national celebration including NCAA March Madness, the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game – all of which will drive hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity.

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration leveraged the national spotlight of the 2026 NCAA March Madness to showcase the Commonwealth as a world-class destination for sports fans, businesses, and investors seeking opportunities in the nation’s most economically diverse state.

Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena hosted the first and second rounds of NCAA March Madness on March 20 and 22, 2026, with Saint Joseph’s University serving as the official host. Six games across two days drew tens of thousands of fans to South Philly, while Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) teams from Visit PA and BusinessPA ensured that every visitor — and business leaders watching from afar — saw firsthand the Commonwealth’s unmatched appeal for tourism, investment, and growth.

“Pennsylvania is open for business, and there’s no better stage than March Madness to show the world what we have to offer,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This tournament kicks off a season of once-in-a-lifetime sporting events across the Commonwealth. We brought real estate and business leaders here to experience the innovation, the infrastructure, and the people that make Pennsylvania a place where companies don’t just visit — they stay and grow.”

Alongside the tournament action, BusinessPA — an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources ― hosted eight site selectors on a regional tour of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Highlights of the visit included:

Property tours in Montgomery County: Visitors explored key development sites, including the 133-acre Spring House Innovation Park, a hub for life sciences and R&D, and The Bridge at Collegeville.

Hosted networking breakfast: Site selectors connected directly with economic development and business leaders from the five-county Southeastern Pennsylvania region during a fast-paced session highlighting regional investment opportunities.

Firsthand tournament experience: Attendees took in some of the NCAA Tournament games, experiencing Pennsylvania’s energy, hospitality, and fan excitement firsthand.

High-visibility branding: From the arena’s physical atrium to online advertisements, Visit PA ensured the Commonwealth was front and center for a national audience.

The timing of this initiative is no coincidence. Pennsylvania is riding a wave of major economic wins that make it one of the most compelling investment destinations in the country right now:

Johnson & Johnson committed over $1 billion to build a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, a project expected to create more than 500 new jobs and retain nearly 6,000 full-time positions statewide.

committed over $1 billion to build a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, a project expected to create more than 500 new jobs and retain nearly 6,000 full-time positions statewide. TerraPower Isotopes selected Philadelphia’s Bellwether District for a $450 million radioisotope manufacturing facility chosen after evaluating more than 350 sites across the U.S.

In addition, Visit PA leveraged the event as an opportunity to remind attendees that this is only the start of a groundbreaking year in the Commonwealth for mega sporting events. Along with a rich, multi-media advertising presence, Pennsylvania’s Tourism office offered connections to regional and national media and content creators to expand awareness of these sporting events as significant economic drivers.

With a landmark slate of events coming to Pennsylvania in 2026, including the NFL Draft, FIFA World Cup 26™, America250PA, and the MLB All-Star Game, visitor spending is projected to hit $54.8 billion, with total visitor volume expected to reach 209.2 million. In preparation for the influx of visitors, Governor Josh Shapiro made sure the Commonwealth was ready, committing $50 million to strengthen tourism infrastructure and support local economies.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry has grown by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs. In 2024, tourism brought in $84 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supported more than half a million jobs. To build on that momentum and prepare for America250, the Shapiro Administration secured $57.5 million in the last two budgets specifically for the 2026 celebration. The Governor’s 2026-2027 proposed budget continues to fully fund the Tourism Office to ensure that Pennsylvania obtains the maximum benefit from the events celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

More information on the milestone events happening across the Commonwealth in 2026 can be found at visitpa.com/2026 .

About BusinessPA

Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team is an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

About Visit PA

Visit PA, the official tourism resource of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and part of DCED, leads promotion of the state’s 67 diverse and inviting counties. Lauded as The Great American Getaway, Pennsylvania blends rich history with vibrant cities and tranquil landscapes. From historic battlefields and three UNESCO World Heritage sites to fresh-air adventures across 124 state parks and a thriving arts and culinary scene, authentic moments await around every corner of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania blends the past, the present, and the exciting future ahead. To learn more about traveling to Pennsylvania, go to visitpa.com and follow along on social media with @visitpa, #VisitPA, and #PAGetaway.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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