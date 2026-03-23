In Biddeford, Governor Mills Signs Child Care Affordability Legislation into Law

Biddeford, MAINE -- At St. Louis Child Development Center in Biddeford today, Governor Janet Mills today signed LD 1728, landmark legislation that makes several affordability measures for child care instituted by her administration permanent.

Since 2019, the Mills Administration has invested more than $145 million in state and federal funding to strengthen and expand affordable early care and education across Maine. Through the Administration's Child Care Affordability Program, more than 3,000 children can access high-quality care through a state subsidy that helps defray costs for families by paying providers directly and limiting out-of-pocket expenses based on income.

The legislation signed by Governor Mills today, An Act to Improve Affordability, Stability and Access in the Child Care Affordability Program, locks those cost protections -- and other key reforms -- into law, to ensure lasting child care affordability for Maine families.

The Governor was joined by Senate President Mattie Daughtry and bill sponsor Sen. Henry Ingwersen.

"Every family in Maine deserves access to safe, high-quality child care -- and every parent deserves to know that cost won't stand in the way," said Governor Janet Mills. "With this law, we are locking in the protections we have fought for and ensuring that thousands of Maine children and families can count on the affordable care they need to thrive."

"I'm thankful for Senator Ingwersen's leadership on LD 1782. It reflects what we've been hearing from families and providers across Maine, and it's especially meaningful to have signed the bill at a center we visited during our statewide child care tour -- a real full-circle moment of what happens when legislators truly listen,"said Senate President Mattie Daughtry. "This is an important piece of a broader, comprehensive effort to lower costs and strengthen our child care system. By reducing what families are asked to pay and bringing more stability to providers, this bill takes a meaningful step toward a system that is more affordable, more sustainable, and better able to serve our communities. When our child care system works, it strengthens our workforce, our economy and the foundation families rely on every day."

"As a father of three and grandfather of 12, I know the importance of access to quality, affordable child care," said Senator Henry Ingwersen. "Defending and strengthening Maine's investments in child care and early childhood education is one of the most important things we can do for our families and economy. We've worked hard in the Legislature to do just that, and I am grateful for the Governor's signature on my bill today."

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills has prioritized efforts to expand high-quality early learning care options for Maine families. Maine has created more than 6,100 new slots for child care and is working to retain child care staff by providing salary supplements to an average of 7,742 early childhood educators per month.

Through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, the Governor dedicated $10 million in federal funds to expand the availability and accessibility of Pre-K programs across Maine. Thanks in part to those efforts, Maine has seen a nearly 24 percent increase in Pre-K enrollment since 2018, reaching its highest level of enrollment in the 2025-2026 school year ever.