Register today for last MI Healthy Climate Conference under Governor Whitmer’s leadership

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) invites partners and climate leaders from across Michigan to attend the 2026 MI Healthy Climate Conference (MHCC) April 21 at the Huntington Place in Detroit. Online registration is due by April 13.

As Michigan continues the work set forth in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s commitment to achieve statewide carbon neutrality by 2050, the 2026 MHCC marks a pivotal moment. This year’s event – the final MHCC under Governor Whitmer’s leadership – will focus on “Advancing Climate Action Together,” highlighting the real-world implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, released in April 2022.

More than 800 attendees are expected, including representatives from local, state, and tribal governments, universities, community organizations, nonprofits, and businesses. The conference will:

Report on the progress of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.

Foster connection, conversation, and collaboration.

Inspire attendees with real-world examples of innovation and climate action.

Mobilize resources, technical support, and funding opportunities to empower communities and organizations to implement local climate initiatives and clean energy measures.

Celebrate the work being done to move climate action forward in Michigan.

“Our state has made great strides toward the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan since 2022,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “The MI Healthy Climate Conference has been and will be a catalyst for climate action and fostering community for those advancing healthier communities and a more resilient Michigan. We’re excited to see everyone there this year.”

“Michigan’s progress is powered by many partners – communities, local and tribal governments, state agencies, business and industry leaders, and numerous others – working together to make climate solutions meaningful and accessible, said Chief Climate Officer Alessandra Carreon in EGLE’s Office of Climate and Energy. “As we look to the future, our focus is on scaling actions that not only cut emissions but also advance environmental justice, improve health, and lower costs for the people who need it most. This conference brings those commitments together and highlights the collaborative spirit that will carry Michigan’s climate work forward.”

Conference programming will offer a full day of insights and engagement, with keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities including:

Opening sessions with a focus on grounding our climate action in:

Health, presented by Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.



Environmental justice, presented by Dr. Jalonne White-Newsome, associate professor at the University of Michigan-School of Environment and Sustainability (SEAS).



Affordability, presented by Dr. Tony Reames, associate professor and director of SEAS’ Detroit Sustainability Clinic.

A keynote address on Communicating Climate Action with Impact by John Kotcher, Center for Climate Change Communication, George Mason University.

A Riverside Chat exploring decarbonization of Michigan’s maritime sector.

Panel discussions covering environmental justice, buildings, transportation, industry, adaptation, land use planning, finance, and more.

MI Healthy Climate Fellows showcase and end-of-day networking session.

Registration is open at Michigan.gov/EGLEevents. Cost is $200 for General Admission, $125 for nonprofit/government, or $75 for community members/students. Follow the conversation at #MiHealthyClimate.

About the MI Healthy Climate Plan

Governor Whitmer signed an executive order and executive directive in 2020 committing Michigan to achieving economywide carbon neutrality by 2050 with interim reductions by 2025 and 2030 to ensure steady progress and maintain net negative greenhouse gas emissions after 2050. The plan positions Michigan as a climate action leader and focuses on actions to spur economic development and create good-paying jobs, lower energy and transportation costs for working families and businesses, work toward energy independence, mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, improve public health, and protect natural resources and wildlife.