NATM Positions July Vendor Conference as Retail Gateway for Premium Audio Brands

Premium Audio Comes to Life at NATM John Riddle, Head of NATM at Vendor Conference NATM Vendor Conference

Frisco, Texas Event to Offer Direct Access to Nation’s Top Independent Retailers

Premium audio has to be heard to be sold. Our members have built immersive environments and expert sales teams that bring these products to life. NATM provides brands with direct access to retailers.” — John Riddle, Head of NATM

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) continues to strengthen its position in the premium audio category, leveraging its network of leading independent retailers—and its 2026 Vendor Conference, taking place July 20–23 at the Omni Frisco at The Star—as a powerful gateway for premium audio brands seeking growth in the U.S. market.NATM is one of the nation’s premier buying groups, representing leading independent retailers across consumer electronics, major and luxury appliances, and bedding.As demand for high-performance audio continues to rise, NATM is focused on a category where experience drives purchase—and where independent retail excels.“Premium audio has to be heard to be sold,” said John Riddle, Head of NATM Group. “Our members have built immersive environments and expert sales teams that bring these products to life. NATM provides brands with direct access to retailers who know how to execute and drive results.”NATM members, who reach more than 70% of U.S. consumers, offer demonstration-driven retail experiences, including listening rooms, home theater environments, and side-by-side product comparisons—critical for a category where in-store engagement directly impacts conversion.The NATM Vendor Conference: Where Premium Audio Meets Retail OpportunityThe NATM Vendor Conference, taking place July 20–23, 2026 at the Omni Frisco at The Star in Frisco, Texas, provides premium audio brands with a powerful opportunity to gain market share and visibility with the nation’s most respected independent retailers:• Direct, one-on-one access to retail giants representing more than $8 billion in combined buying power• A platform designed to support experiential product demonstrations• Insight into real-time retail trends and consumer demandThe conference provides a highly collaborative environment where vendors engage directly with decision-makers—turning conversations into meaningful business opportunities.A Strategic Opportunity for Premium Audio BrandsWith continued growth in home entertainment and immersive audio, premium audio remains a high-margin, experience-led category.NATM is actively engaging premium audio brands to participate in the 2026 Vendor Conference, offering a unique opportunity to align with retailers who prioritize demonstration, expertise, and customer engagement—while gaining access to a network that reaches more than 70% of U.S. consumers.For premium audio brands looking to grow in the U.S., the NATM Vendor Conference offers something increasingly rare: direct access, immersive experience, and proven execution—all in one place.About NATMFounded in 1970, the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a premier national buying group representing leading independent retailers across major and luxury appliances, consumer electronics, and bedding. NATM’s members collectively reach over 70% of the U.S. population and represent $8.7 billion in buying power.To learn more about NATM, visit www.natmcorp.com To learn more about the NATM Vendor Conference, visit www.NATMVendor.com Media Contact: Kim@opendoor-consulting.com

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