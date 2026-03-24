Priority Hospital Group Expands Specialty LTACH and Physical Rehabilitation Access Across Four Southern States

Nursing staff assisting a patient

Priority Hospital Group has expanded its long-term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation services. With the newest addition in Alabama.

Our focus has always been on providing exceptional care for patients with the most complex medical needs, said Mark Rice, President of Priority Hospital Group.” — Mark Rice

BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Hospital Group (PHG), a regional leader in the management of medically complex patient care has expanded its long-term acute care (LTACH) and inpatient rehabilitation services. With the newest addition in Alabama to the robust network across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.The organization specializes in treating patients with intricate healthcare challenges that require extended hospitalization. Priority Hospital Group’s clinical programs include:• Ventilator Management & Weaning: Comprehensive respiratory support for complex pulmonary cases.• Advanced Wound Care: Specialized treatment for non-healing and chronic surgical wounds.• Physical Rehabilitation: Intensive inpatient programs designed to restore mobility and independence.• Infectious Disease & Critical Care: Targeted management for severe infections and medically fragile patients.“Our focus has always been on providing exceptional care for patients with the most complex medical needs,” said Mark Rice, President of Priority Hospital Group. “Through our specialized hospitals and dedicated clinical teams, we are committed to helping patients recover, regain independence, and return to their communities. We aim to get every patient one step closer to home.”Priority Hospital Group’s current operational network includes the following regional facilities:• Alabama: North Alabama Specialty Hospital (Huntsville)• Arkansas: Arkansas Extended Hospital (Fort Smith and Hot Springs)• Louisiana: Acadia Extended Care Hospital (Crowley), Riverside Hospital of Louisiana (Alexandria), Lafayette Extended Care (Lafayette), and Specialty Hospital of Monroe (Monroe)• Texas: Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital (Beaumont)By collaborating closely with physicians and traditional acute care providers, Priority Hospital Group ensures a seamless continuity of care, bridging the gap between initial hospitalization and long-term recovery through economically efficient and innovative clinical practices.About Priority Hospital Group Headquartered in Bossier City, Louisiana, Priority Hospital Group (PHG) is an inpatient and post-acute hospital management company. The organization operates eight long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) across the Southern United States, maintaining a commitment to the highest ethical standards and superior patient outcomes.

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