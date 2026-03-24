Anura Achieves TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for Seventh Consecutive Year

TAG Certified for 7 years in a row

Continuous recertification reinforces Anura’s leadership in delivering fraud-free traffic for digital marketers.

Our focus is simple: give marketers clean traffic and trustworthy data so they can stop wasting marketing dollars on fraud, make confident decisions, and scale what actually works.” — Rich Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder of Anura

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura Solutions, a leading invalid traffic detection platform, today announced it has earned the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for the seventh consecutive year from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG). This ongoing recognition reflects Anura’s commitment to protecting the integrity of digital advertising by accurately identifying and blocking invalid traffic.The TAG Certified Against Fraud Program is one of the industry’s most rigorous standards, requiring companies to implement strict anti-fraud controls, undergo independent audits, and demonstrate measurable effectiveness in reducing fraudulent activity. As fraud tactics become more advanced, TAG continues to strengthen its certification requirements, raising the bar for what it takes to achieve and maintain compliance. Anura’s continued certification confirms its ability to meet these increasingly stringent standards year after year.“Seven consecutive years of TAG certification speaks to the consistency and accuracy our clients rely on,” said Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura. “Fraud continues to evolve, but so do we. Our focus is simple: give marketers clean traffic and trustworthy data so they can stop wasting marketing dollars on fraud, make confident decisions, and scale what actually works.”This year’s recertification reflects Anura’s ongoing investment in combating increasingly advanced threats, including AI assisted fraud and sophisticated invalid traffic. By maintaining compliance with TAG’s evolving requirements, Anura continues to provide its clients with the visibility they need to protect performance and drive growth.About AnuraAnura is a leading invalid traffic solution dedicated to eliminating malicious bots, malware, AI assisted fraud, and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations, all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and committed to helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI.For more information, visit anura.io.

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