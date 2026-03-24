PerioSciences Reintroduces Moisyn™ to Meet Continued Need for Dry Mouth Relief

PerioSciences® has reintroduced Moisyn™, a clinically studied oral rinse and mist designed to help reduce dry mouth discomfort and restore lasting comfort for people living with xerostomia.

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerioSciences® has reintroduced Moisyn™, a clinically studied oral rinse and mist designed to help reduce dry mouth discomfort and restore lasting comfort for people living with xerostomia.

Previously available to patients and dental professionals, Moisyn™ became unavailable during the COVID-19 period. Its return under the PerioSciences portfolio restores access to a solution that continues to meet an important oral health need.

Dry mouth can affect more than comfort. It may interfere with sleep, speech, eating, and everyday quality of life, and is commonly associated with medications, medical treatments, and systemic conditions. Moisyn™ is designed to help attract, hold, and retain moisture within the oral cavity while supporting a hydrated, pH-balanced environment that is gentle on sensitive tissues.

Moisyn™ is powered by ChitoTek™ technology, which combines chitosan and arginine to attract and retain moisture for longer-lasting relief. The formulation is naturally derived, non-toxic, biocompatible, and available in two convenient formats:

• Moisyn™ Oral Rinse — 10 oz bottle

• Moisyn™ Oral Mist — 2 oz spray (2 pack)

Clinical research has demonstrated meaningful patient-reported improvements associated with Moisyn™, including:

• 100% showed improvement in resting saliva

• 82% experienced relief from dry mouth symptoms

• 30% reported improvement in sleep-disrupting pain

• 84% said they would purchase and use Moisyn™

The return of Moisyn™ expands the PerioSciences portfolio with a clinically studied solution specifically designed for patients experiencing xerostomia, while reinforcing the company’s commitment to science-based, patient-centered oral care.

To learn more about Moisyn™ or if you are interested in becoming a provider, visit https://wholesale.periosciences.com/pages/moisyn-education or contact support@periosciences.com.

For patients, visit https://periosciences.com/products/moisyn™-rinse to purchase.

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