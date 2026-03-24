Cannmore Announces US Revenue Engine Program for B2B Companies Expanding in the United States

New program helps European B2B companies build pipeline, book qualified U.S. meetings, and accelerate market entry without hiring a full in-house sales team.

Many companies do not need a large U.S. sales team on day one. They need a focused commercial engine that helps them find the right buyers, start the right conversations, and build momentum.” — Miika Mantyvaara

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannmore, an outsourced sales and business development firm, announced its US Revenue Engine program, a structured growth offering designed to help B2B companies build a pipeline, improve U.S. market positioning, and accelerate revenue generation without the cost and delay of building a full in-house sales organization.

The US Revenue Engine program is built for founders, CEOs, and commercial leaders who want a practical path to U.S. traction. The offering combines outsourced sales execution, lead generation, business development support, and fractional sales leadership to help companies move from scattered outreach to a more disciplined revenue process.

Cannmore developed the program to address a common challenge in B2B growth: companies often have a strong product or technical solution, but struggle to convert that strength into repeatable commercial momentum in the U.S. market. The program is intended to help close that gap by aligning messaging, target account selection, outreach, meeting generation, and pipeline development around measurable sales objectives.

Key areas of support within the US Revenue Engine program include:

- U.S. go-to-market messaging and commercial positioning

- Ideal customer profile and target account development

- Lead generation and outbound sales outreach

- Meeting generation with qualified prospects and partners

- Fractional sales leadership and pipeline management

- Business development support for strategic partnerships and enterprise opportunities

“Many companies do not need a large U.S. sales team on day one. They need a focused commercial engine that helps them find the right buyers, start the right conversations, and build momentum in a market that moves quickly,” said Miika Mantyvaara, Founder of Cannmore. “The US Revenue Engine program is designed to give companies a more practical way to build revenue in the United States with senior-level support and execution.”

The program is especially relevant for international companies, growth-stage B2B firms, and specialized service providers that want to enter the U.S. market or strengthen existing sales efforts. Rather than relying on disconnected tactics, the model is designed to give clients a more integrated approach to sales development and business growth.

Cannmore’s broader service offering includes outsourced sales sprints, lead generation, fractional sales leadership, and business development services for B2B companies seeking measurable revenue growth. According to the company’s public positioning, Cannmore focuses on helping organizations accelerate revenue through targeted commercial execution and senior-level sales support.

More information about the US Revenue Engine program is available on Cannmore’s website.

About Cannmore

Cannmore is an outsourced sales and business development firm that helps B2B companies grow through lead generation, sales sprints, fractional sales leadership, and business development support. The company works with organizations that want a more focused and execution-driven approach to building a pipeline and accelerating revenue growth.

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