Next Level Hospice Care Receives Texas Medicaid Hospice License and Expands Access to Critical Care Services

Next Level Hospice Care is recognized and trusted hospice care company in Houston, Texas.

Next Level Hospice Care secures Texas Medicaid license, expands hospital access, and earns community recognition for excellence in hospice care in Houston.

This milestone reflects our team’s commitment to the highest standards of care and compliance. We are proud to expand our reach and serve patients and families with dignity and compassion.” — Jana Gables, Owner & Administrator, Next Level Hospice Care

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Level Hospice Care is proud to announce that it has received contractual approval for a Texas Medicaid hospice license as a Home and Community Support Services Agency (HCSSA), effective February 4, 2026. This milestone approval was granted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) following a rigorous and comprehensive review process.

Obtaining this license required Next Level Hospice Care to successfully complete an extensive application process, including detailed operational documentation, clinical policy development, proof of financial stability, and compliance with state and federal hospice regulations. The process also involved thorough background checks of ownership and leadership, verification of professional licensure, accreditation readiness, and validation of liability insurance coverage. Additionally, Next Level Hospice Care underwent multiple levels of review by both the Texas Medicaid & Healthcare Partnership (TMHP) and HHSC to ensure full compliance with Medicaid participation standards and quality-of-care requirements.

This licensure significantly enhances Next Level Hospice Care’s ability to serve patients across Texas, particularly within high-need environments such as skilled nursing facilities in the Houston area. By expanding its service capabilities, Next Level Hospice Care is better positioned to deliver compassionate, high-quality hospice care to vulnerable populations in settings where specialized support is most critical.

In addition, Next Level Hospice Care is pleased to announce that it has been successfully credentialed through the symplr provider management platform. This credentialing grants Next Level Hospice Care providers access to multiple major hospital systems across the Houston area, creating new opportunities for collaboration and continuity of care.

Through this expanded access, Next Level Hospice Care will be able to pursue and implement General Inpatient Care (GIP) partnerships with participating hospitals. These partnerships are designed to provide intensive symptom management and short-term inpatient hospice care for patients experiencing acute medical needs, ensuring that both patients and their families receive the highest level of support during critical moments.

Next Level Hospice Care was also recently recognized by Living Magazine, where readers and the local community voted the organization one of the Best Hospice Care providers in the Memorial market in the 2026 Reader’s Choice “Best Of” Awards. This recognition reflects the trust and confidence the community places in the care and compassion delivered by the Next Level Hospice Care team.

“This achievement reflects our team’s dedication to meeting the highest standards of care and compliance,” said Jana Gables, Owner and Administrator of Next Level Hospice Care. “We are honored to expand our reach and continue serving patients and families with dignity, compassion, and excellence when they need it most.”

About Next Level Hospice Care

Established in March 2023, Next Level Hospice Care has rapidly earned a reputation for excellence in compassionate end-of-life care. In February 2026, the organization received contractual approval for a Texas Medicaid hospice license as a Home and Community Support Services Agency (HCSSA), reflecting its strong commitment to quality, compliance, and patient-centered care. Credentialed through the symplr platform, Next Level Hospice Care collaborates with leading Houston-area hospital systems to enhance access to critical services. A proud member of the Texas-New Mexico Hospice Association, Next Level Hospice Care remains dedicated to expanding high-quality hospice services across the Houston community. For more information, please visit nextlevelhospice.com.

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