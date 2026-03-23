Cortavo Receives 2026 Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Leadership and Mentorship in the MSP Industry

The international award recognizes Cortavo’s structured mentorship programs and leadership framework that connect strategic vision with daily operations.

Recognition in a program this selective signals that our approach to building and scaling teams at Cortavo is delivering at a level that stands out globally.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, an all-inclusive managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, has been honored with the 2026 Global Recognition Award, recognizing the organization’s leadership, mentorship culture, and excellence in innovation within the managed service provider (MSP) industry.The award was officially conferred on March 4, 2026, following an independent evaluation process that assesses innovation, impact, leadership, and sustainability across global nominees.Established in 2020, the Global Recognition Awards evaluate candidates through a rigorous methodology that combines qualitative assessment with the Rasch measurement model, a statistical framework designed to ensure objective comparisons across applicants. Only a small percentage of nominees receive the distinction each year after review by an international panel of judges.For Cortavo, the recognition highlights an approach that ties strategic planning directly to daily operations while investing heavily in the development of its people.“Recognition in a program this selective signals that our approach to building and scaling teams at Cortavo is delivering at a level that stands out globally,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “We’ve built our organization around mentorship, transparency, and shared accountability because those principles ultimately shape the quality of service our clients receive. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the culture we’ve worked deliberately to build.”Unlike many MSPs that focus primarily on tools or infrastructure, Cortavo’s model places significant emphasis on structured leadership development and mentorship. Weekly one-on-one mentorship sessions, certification support, and clearly defined advancement pathways allow employees to continuously expand their technical and operational capabilities.That investment has produced measurable internal growth. Several senior leaders within the organization began their careers in entry-level roles and progressed through structured training and development programs, reinforcing a culture where advancement is tied to learning and collaboration.Cortavo also aligns organizational strategy through transparent operational frameworks.Leadership communicates annual priorities across the organization and tracks progress through monthly performance reviews and collaborative problem-solving sessions, ensuring teams understand how their daily work connects to broader objectives.This emphasis on disciplined execution supports Cortavo’s mission of simplifying IT for organizations while maintaining strong security and reliability standards for clients.The Global Recognition Awards program highlights organizations and leaders who demonstrate measurable contributions to innovation, leadership, and corporate responsibility. Past recipients span a range of industries and include technology companies, hospitality brands, and emerging AI innovators. full profile detailing Cortavo’s recognition and evaluation can be found on the Global Recognition Awards website.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more about our Leadership Team at cortavo.com/our-team

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.