The Look Company Deepens Its Investment In the American Market with Hiring of First U.S. CEO

Amy Johnson Sets Out to Expand the Company’s Footprint with American Retail and Sports Brands, and Propel Growth of Rainier’s 130-Year Shelter Division

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Look Company, creators of large-scale visual branding for retail, sport and event environments, announced Amy Johnson as their first United States-focused CEO. Johnson, who previously served as President of The Look Company’s Middle East division, brings over 20 years of experience in the visuals and branding industry and will guide the company’s expansion into new events and brand partnerships, like F1 racing, as well as scale the shelter division for Rainier, which was acquired in 2025.

The Look Company works extensively with major American retailers, including Skechers, which they recently partnered with to create and install graphics and light boxes for their brand-new flagship store in Miami. The company also works with professional sports franchises and divisions throughout the United States, including the NHL, which they recently provided the branding for the January "Winter Classic" outdoor game in Miami and the February "Stadium Series" outdoor game in Tampa."

The appointment of an American CEO follows The Look Company’s recent expansion in the country, including new facilities in Tampa, Florida and Seattle, Washington. The company further invested in these locations with their new eight-color, 600 DPI printing capabilities that expand its achievable color gamut beyond traditional CMYK printing and allow them to create indoor and outdoor visuals with unmatched depth and vibrancy.

“Our US-focused CEO represents The Look Company’s commitment to understanding and building on the American market,” said Jacob Burke, Global CEO of The Look Company. “Amy grew up in this business, and her expansive background in American supply chains and legacy brands will ensure that, as global markets grow increasingly specialized and singular, our company will continue to be attuned to the priorities and needs of our United States partners.”

With three generations of expertise behind it, this transition represents a return to family-led leadership, a foundation that has shaped the long-term vision since the earliest days of The Look Company.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States represents just one of many high-profile events where a specialized focus in the American markets will be an asset for The Look Company,” said Amy Johnson, the new U.S. CEO of the Look Company and Rainier Shelter Products. “By carrying on the 130 year old legacy of Rainier, my role as U.S. CEO allows me to continue to design and produce innovative solutions many of our customers have relied upon for years while supporting the sheer diversity in customers that operate within the country.”

This announcement also follows The Look Company’s G7 Colorspace Master Qualification certification from Idealliance. This accomplishment demonstrates their consistent, high-quality printing across all production facilities.

About The Look Company

The Look Company is a large-scale visual branding company, producing award-winning printed graphics and display systems for retail, sport and event environments. With production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, The Look Company services clients including FIFA, NHL, MLB, Walmart, Formula 1, Jaguar, Land Rover, Canada Games, Mattress Firm, Burlington and others. The company has more than 20 years of experience creating engaging brand experiences through end-to-end design, hardware manufacturing, printing, kitting, project management, and installation. The Look Company is a G7 Colorspace Master Qualified company and has achieved multiple international awards in the textile print industry, including the Innovation Awards at FESPA Europe.

About Rainier Tents & Outdoor by The Look Company

Founded in 1896 to produce tents for the Klondike Gold Rush, Rainier Tents & Outdoor by The Look Company manufactures American-made, high-quality products. With a 130-year-old legacy, the shelter division produces handcrafted yurts and canvas cottages, commercial vinyl tents, and a variety of other structural solutions in U.S.-based facilities. From large-scale events to custom structures, the display division works within the Sport Market with NFL Teams, the Olympics, MLB Baseball Teams and the NHL, plus multiple College Bowl and Professional league events. Within the Retail Market, the company works with Nordstrom and many regional and national retail organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.