Advanced Curation Officially Launches AI-Powered Deal ID Platform to Streamline Programmatic Media Buying

This new platform enables media buyers to create, curate, & manage Deal IDs across CTV, OLV & Display in minutes, increasing speed to market.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Curation, a new AI-powered deal management platform built for modern media buyers, today announced its official launch. The Advanced Curation platform addresses one of programmatic advertising's most persistent friction points: the time-consuming, manual process of creating and managing Deal IDs. Advanced Curation allows agencies and brands of all sizes, in any country, to go from brief to live deal in under five minutes, with no setup fees, no contracts, and no minimum spend requirements.Built to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows, Advanced Curation does not require changes to current payment processes or DSP relationships. Media buyers simply log in, enter campaign parameters, or leverage the platform's AI-powered deal-creation tools, and receive Deal IDs ready to activate across leading supply-side platforms, including Magnite, Index Exchange, PubMatic, and OpenX."Deal ID creation has always been a necessary but tedious part of the media buying process," said Max Gideon, Founder of Advanced Curation. "To others, Deal IDs may seem like a small challenge, but these IDs are the atomic unit of value for programmatic media. I've seen firsthand how much time buyers lose to the operational side of deal management. Advanced Curation was built to solve that problem; quickly, simply, and at no cost to the buyer. We want media teams focused on strategy, not spreadsheets and emails."Max Gideon brings deep roots in ad tech to his role as founder of Advanced Curation, having held key positions across the industry at companies including Zynga, Oracle, Siprocal, and Genesis Media. Forged through specialization in programmatic sales, operations, and logistics, Max laid the foundation for Advanced Curation's precision-first approach, purpose-built to eliminate the operational complexity that has long slowed deal creation and campaign activation.The platform supports deal creation across CTV, online video, display, and in-app environments, giving buyers a single interface to manage the full spectrum of programmatic deal types. Advanced Curation's smart targeting capabilities allow buyers to reach audiences by geography, media type, and DSP with precision, while real-time analytics provide ongoing visibility into campaign performance and ROI."We’ve saved days of work by leveraging Advanced Curation’s straightforward platform. What used to be an endless stream of emails and negotiations, has been transformed into minutes of work. Our team is now able to focus more on our clients and less on emailing partners to send over Deal IDs" said David Piette, Programmatic Director at Mars United Commerce "Advanced Curation has shifted into a critical workflow of our deal id curation and management process"Advanced Curation is available now at no cost to media buyers. Buyers can create their first Deal ID at www.advancedcuration.com About Advanced Curation: Advanced Curation is an AI-powered Deal ID creation and management platform built for media buyers at agencies and brands of all sizes. The platform enables programmatic deal creation across CTV, OLV, display, and in-app environments in under five minutes, with no fees, no contracts, and no changes to existing media workflows. Learn more at www.advancedcuration.com For more information, contact Max Gideon at max@advancedcuration.com

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