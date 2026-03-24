Michael LoGiudice Selected to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100

Recognition places him among leading civil plaintiff trial attorneys in New York.

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury attorney Michael LoGiudice , Founder of Michael LoGiudice, LLP, has been selected as a member of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 – Civil Plaintiff in the state of New York, an invitation-only organization recognizing leading trial attorneys across the country.The National Trial Lawyers comprises premier civil plaintiff and criminal defense attorneys who meet stringent qualifications through a multi-phase selection process. Candidates are identified through a combination of peer nominations and independent research, with selection based on factors such as trial results, leadership, reputation, and overall standing within the legal community.As a member, Michael LoGiudice joins a national network of accomplished trial attorneys committed to advancing excellence in the practice of law. Membership provides access to professional development resources, continuing legal education opportunities, and national networking events designed to support ongoing growth and engagement within the legal profession.Michael LoGiudice represents individuals throughout New York who have been injured due to negligence, including clients in Westchester County, Putnam County, and across the Hudson Valley. His practice focuses on personal injury litigation, including motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death claims. He has handled complex cases involving individuals, corporations, and municipalities, securing meaningful recoveries for his clients.For more information about Michael LoGiudice, LLP, visit https://wesuenyc.com/ About Michael LoGiudice, LLPMichael LoGiudice, LLP, represents individuals throughout New York who have been seriously injured due to negligence. The firm is known for thorough case preparation, strong advocacy, and a consistent focus on achieving results that reflect each client’s circumstances.

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