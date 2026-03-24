Public Products Announces Integrated Platform Strategy to Power Next Generation of Home Service Franchises

Company builds integrated platform to generate demand, reduce customer acquisition costs, and scale home service franchises.

Our focus is building the infrastructure behind home services—creating a system to identify demand, generate leads, and connect opportunities to operators efficiently and at scale.” — Chris Abbott, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Products Inc. today announced a strategic initiative to organize its portfolio of businesses into an integrated platform designed to launch and scale low-barrier home service franchises.

The Company’s model is built around a simple principle: controlling the cost of acquiring customers by generating demand internally and distributing those opportunities across its own network of operators.

Most home service businesses rely on paid advertising and third-party platforms to generate leads, resulting in high customer acquisition costs and inconsistent growth. Public Products is building an alternative approach by developing a system that identifies homeowner needs through data and delivers those opportunities directly to franchise operators.

“Our focus is on building the infrastructure behind home services,” said Chris Abbott, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Public Products. “We are creating a system where we can identify demand, generate leads, and connect those opportunities to operators in a more efficient and scalable way.”

Public Products has developed an ecosystem of platforms that support this model, including:

• Kaloop — a growing database of residential communities and associations

• HomeInspections.com — insight into individual home conditions and service needs

• HomeHutch — a centralized platform connecting homeowners and service providers

• Utilasoft — internal development capabilities supporting all platform infrastructure

• Moonlight or Die — a pipeline for recruiting and educating future franchise operators

• Shirmo and Dusted — consumer-facing brands supporting engagement and distribution

The Company’s first franchise concept, StayCool Tonight, is designed as an initial example of how the platform can connect demand with service execution in the home services market.

By integrating data, lead generation, and operational infrastructure, Public Products aims to reduce customer acquisition costs and improve the economics of service businesses operating within its ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, the Company is evaluating opportunities to further align its corporate structure to support scalability, transparency, and long-term growth.

Public Products will continue to provide updates as it progresses through this next phase of development.

About Public Products Inc.

Public Products Inc. is a platform company focused on building and scaling businesses across home services, software, marketplaces, and consumer products. The Company is developing an integrated system designed to generate demand, launch franchise concepts, and connect homeowners with service providers through shared infrastructure.

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