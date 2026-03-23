KATHY GARVER SHINES AT STAR-STUDDED OSCAR VIEWING GALA

Kathy Garver on the Red-Carpet of the Oscar Viewing Gala, “A Night of Many Stars” Kathy received the 'Golden Era of Hollywood Award' Kathy presented the Legacy Award to honoree Eric Roberts Kathy with Frank Shaftel and Ruta Lee Kathy's latest book available now!

~Golden Era of Hollywood Award Honors Her Iconic Career and Enduring Legacy~

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved actress Kathy Garver took center stage at the Star-Studded Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Gala, “A Night of Many Stars,” where she was honored with the prestigious Golden Era of Hollywood Award on Oscar Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Ballroom.Garver, best known for her iconic role of ‘Cissy’ in Family Affair, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, was honored for her remarkable contributions to both classic and contemporary entertainment. With a career spanning decades, she has captivated audiences through her work in television, film, and voice acting.Kathy first appeared in the epic film 'The Ten Commandments' and has built an impressive body of work across television, film, animation, audiobooks, and voiceover. She is widely recognized for voicing Firestar in 'Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends' and for roles in 'The New Yogi Bear Show' and 'Chuck Norris: Karate Kommandos'. Garver recently earned a GRAMMYnomination for Best Audiobook, Narration & Storytelling Recording for ' Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story ' alongside musician David Longoria.Kathy is also the author of the newly released ' Romancing with the Stars: Inspiring Hollywood Love Stories ', co-authored with Doug Hartline. She remains active in the industry, with upcoming films A Mother’s Christmas and Pollyanna’s Wish, which she will also produce.Kathy’s timeless talent, versatility, and enduring presence have solidified her status as a cherished figure in Hollywood history.Her recognition was a defining highlight of the evening, bringing together celebrities, industry leaders, media, influencers, and VIP guests to celebrate excellence in entertainment and humanitarian achievement.Kathy also presented the Legacy Award to honoree Eric Roberts for his extraordinary and enduring career in film and television.The glamorous event featured red carpet arrivals, followed by award presentations, and a live screening of the Academy Awards. It supported the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth through arts, mentorship, and life-enriching opportunities. The other highlights of the evening included a special tribute to Marilyn Monroe by Shelley Michelle, an energetic after-party, and a performance by Rueben Cannon.For media requests for Kathy Garver on the 60th anniversary of ‘Family Affair’ or her new book, please contact:

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