Robots That Pay for Themselves: RobotLAB CEO’s New Guide for Modern Business Leaders

Robots for Business Leaders: Robots That Pay for Themselves is now available on Amazon.

How companies can scale robotics automation to boost productivity, reduce labor strain, and grow faster.

Robotics automation is quickly becoming the biggest competitive differentiator and when implemented effectively, it will improve productivity.” — Elad Inbar

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elad Inbar, Founder and CEO of RobotLAB, a leading provider of robotics integration and automation solutions with 19 years of experience serving businesses across every sector, has announced his new book, Robots for Business Leaders: Robots That Pay for Themselves.

Written for business owners, operators, and facility managers, the book serves as a practical playbook for moving robotics beyond the experimental phase and turning it into a profitable operational tool.

As labor shortages and rising operational costs continue to strain organizations nationwide, Inbar opens the book with a direct assessment on how these pressures are reshaping industries, such as hospitality, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. He then guides readers through real-world applications, spotlighting how robotics offers a scalable solution to tackle these challenges.

“The greatest risk for business leaders today is waiting too long to adopt a solution,” Inbar said. “Robotics automation is quickly becoming the biggest competitive differentiator and when implemented effectively, it will improve productivity.”

The key is to match the right robot to the right use case in the environment. The robot is a tool that helps business owners achieve their overall goal.

“You don’t deploy a robot. You deploy a workflow, and the robot is simply the tool that runs it,” Inbar said. “Companies that treat robots like gadgets fail. The organizations that win, customize their workflow first, then plug automation into it.”

The release of Robots for Business Leaders also reinforces RobotLAB’s role as a platform-agnostic automation partner. RobotLAB delivers the last mile of robotics automation – from assessments, deployment, workflow integration and redesign, repairs, local support, and ongoing monitoring - to ensure organizations achieve measurable success.

As business leaders and facility operators continue to navigate workforce challenges and economic pressure, Robots for Business Leaders offers, “playbooks, not hype.” The goal is simple: help leaders customize workflows intelligently, deploy robotics responsibly, and build operations that are more resilient, scalable, and profitable.

Robots for Business Leaders: Robots That Pay for Themselves is now available on Amazon.

About RobotLAB

RobotLAB is a leading provider of robotics solutions that turn automation into measurable business results. RobotLAB delivers the last mile, from assessment and workflow customization to deployment, monitoring, repairs, and support, to ensure automation works in the real world. Organizations across hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, education, retail, and manufacturing sectors rely on RobotLAB to overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, and scale robotics with confidence.

About the Author

Elad Inbar is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RobotLAB, a leading provider in robotics integration headquartered in Southlake, Texas, delivering automation solutions to enterprise, healthcare, hospitality, government, education, and commercial sectors. Since founding RobotLAB in 2007, Elad has led the company’s mission to make robotics practical, scalable, and impactful by bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and real-world deployment, driving tens of thousands of successful implementations and achieving significant commercial success.

In addition to leading RobotLAB’s growth and industry impact, Elad is the author of Our Robotics Future — a forward-looking guide for business leaders and decision-makers navigating the rapidly evolving world of robotics and AI.

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