The Second Amendment and Economic Development are the focus of Secretary Warner’s “Just Three Questions!” interview with National Shooting Sports Foundation leader Art Thomm

Charleston, W.Va. – During a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”, Art Thomm, a long-time West Virginia based government relations professional and Second Amendment advocate, and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner discussed the current state of affairs for gun ownership in West Virginia.

Thomm said, “Our current state of affairs are great as compared to a lot of other states around the country….West Virginia has made sure that lawful adults can protect themselves and their families and their property in and about the state with no permit or government permission.”

Thomm is the Director of Government Relations and State Affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation. NSSF was founded in 1961, as a trade association for the shooting, hunting, and firearms industry. More than 12,000 manufacturers, distributors, retailers, sportsmen’s organizations and publishers are members of the non-for-profit organization.

Secretary Warner said, “We all understand the Second Amendment is about self-protection, but in West Virginia, hunting and shooting sports are traditions that reflect our heritage and contribute significantly to our economy, supporting jobs, local businesses, and conservation."

Thomm added, “When you look at it, last year, it had an impact of about $258 million into our state, equated for a little over 5,000 jobs, and with the excise tax on firearms and ammunition, it came to about $5 million worth of funding.”

The interview with Art Thomm and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel.

From Le​ft to Right: NSSF Director of Government Relations and State Affairs Art Thomm and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner

“Just Three Questions!” with WV Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs is an interview program hosted by WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. The series is designed to inform West Virginians about services and resources available to entrepreneurs and business owners. The program also identifies economic drivers in the state. Secretary Warner is a former small business owner and entrepreneur that developed enterprise centers in Monongalia, Preston and Barbour counties. Prior to being elected Secretary of State in 2024, Secretary Warner served as WV State Director of the USDA Rural Development and Executive Director of the WV Economic Development Authority.

Disclaimer: The content of this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by the West Virginia Secretary of State of any specific product, service, or entity.