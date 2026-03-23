Marigold Academy Expands New Jersey Growth with New Franchise Partnership in Cedar Grove, NJ

CEDAR GROVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marigold Academy , a growing early childhood education franchise recognized for its nurturing, home-away-from-home environment and modern, play-based curriculum, proudly announces the onboarding of new franchise partners Jag and Nidhi Singh for Cedar Grove, New Jersey. The future Cedar Grove center will provide local families with access to Marigold Academy’s nurturing early education environment while creating new employment opportunities within the community.The signing of this new franchise agreement marks another important milestone in Marigold Academy’s continued expansion across New Jersey, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality early childhood education and strong interest from community-focused entrepreneurs.“We are thrilled to welcome Jag and Nidhi Singh to the Marigold Academy family,” said Jay Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Marigold Academy. “Their decision to partner with Marigold underscores the growing demand for premium early education and the confidence franchise partners continue to place in our premium childcare model. We look forward to supporting Jag and Nidhi as they develop a center that will positively impact Cedar Grove families for years to come.”As new franchise partners, Jag and Nidhi Singh join Marigold Academy’s expanding network of owners dedicated to delivering exceptional care and enriching early learning experiences. Their Cedar Grove location will reflect Marigold Academy’s signature home-away-from-home environment — where nurturing relationships, purposeful play, and early academic foundations come together to create an enriching experience for both children and families."What drew us to Marigold Academy was the founders' unwavering passion and commitment to creating a high-quality, nurturing environment for children paired with their comprehensive support system they provide to help franchisees successfully launch and grow their childcare center," said Jag and Nidhi Singh.Marigold Academy’s educational approach emphasizes purposeful play, teacher-guided discovery, and whole-child development. The curriculum supports children’s academic, social, and emotional growth, helping build a strong foundation for lifelong learning.Marigold Academy continues to attract franchise partners who value operational excellence, strong systems, and a mission-driven approach to early childhood education. With multiple locations operating and additional centers in development, the brand is building strong momentum as a trusted early childhood education provider across New Jersey and beyond.ABOUT MARIGOLD ACADEMYFounded in 2019, Marigold Academy is an early childhood education franchise serving children from 6 weeks to 6 years old. Marigold Academy takes a whole-child approach to early education, balancing academics with social-emotional learning to nurture confidence, curiosity, and independence.Marigold Academy supports franchisees through every stage of development, including site selection, design and construction, staffing, training, marketing, and ongoing operational guidance.

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