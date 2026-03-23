River of Life by Sandy Moonias

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River of Life A Poetic Journey Invites Readers on a Healing Journey through Poetry and Nature

In River of Life. A Poetic Journey, Sandy Moonias weaves together themes of trauma, emotional struggle, resilience, addiction and recovery, grounding each experience in the enduring presence of nature. Rivers, birds, trees, and changing landscapes serve as powerful symbols throughout the collection. The poems highlight the contrast between fleeting emotions and the permanence of the natural world, offering readers a unique perspective..

Sandy Moonias brings authenticity and compassion to her writing, creating a collection that is both meaningful and accessible. River of Life A Poetic Journey is ideal for readers who appreciate poetry that speaks to emotional depth, healing, and personal growth. It offers an insightful and not yet powerful reading experience, encouraging individuals to reflect on their own journeys while finding inspiration in the natural world. . Just as the rivers flow and natural landscapes evolve with time, individuals can find strength during moments of change and self-discovery by using nature as a metaphor for personal transformation.

This collection is enriched by the visual contributions of photographer Rowena Moonias, whose imagery complements the poetic narrative and deepens the connection between internal experience and external environment. Together, the words and visuals create an immersive experience that encourages reflection and emotional engagement.

The future’s unfolding,

Swaths of possibilities,

Rapids of change,

With cliffs of discovery.

River of Life. A Poetic Journey is available at amazon.com and friesenpress.com.

Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.