SVN Marinas Announces Sale of Little Creek Marina in Norfolk, Virginia

Aerial view of Little Creek Marina, a 200-slip full-service waterfront marina in Norfolk, Virginia with direct access to the Chesapeake Bay

Strategically positioned Norfolk marina with 200 slips, recent upgrades, strong in-place income, and long-term value-add investment potential.

Little Creek Marina represents a high-quality waterfront asset with strong fundamentals, recent upgrades, and clear upside through continued lease-up and rate optimization.” — David Kendall

NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – SVN Marinas is pleased to announce the successful sale of Little Creek Marina , a recently renovated, full-service marina located in Norfolk, Virginia. The property was acquired by Morningstar Marinas, an established owner and operator in the Norfolk market, further expanding its presence in this highly desirable boating corridor. The transaction was completed on behalf of Bonaventure, a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and asset management firm.SVN Marinas’ David Kendall, Josh Sheppard, and Brian Arnold advised on the transaction, with SVN Miller serving as the Virginia Broker of Record. The sale highlights SVN Marinas’ ability to leverage its national platform, strategic relationships, and deep buyer network to execute marina transactions throughout the Mid-Atlantic and across the United States.Little Creek Marina represents a rare institutional-quality opportunity within one of the East Coast’s most active and supply-constrained boating markets. With direct access to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean, the marina benefits from protected deep water dockage, no fixed bridges to open water, and immediate proximity to the broader Hampton Roads boating market.The property features approximately 200 wet slips encompassing more than 6,000 linear feet of dockage, accommodating vessels ranging from 30 to 80 feet, including in-water lift slips. Recent capital improvements have enhanced the marina’s operational efficiency and reduced near-term capital requirements, with upgrades including new docks, improved utility infrastructure, renovated upland amenities, and modernized marina facilities.Located within Norfolk’s East Beach / Pretty Lake district, the marina is situated in a highly desirable waterfront enclave known for its strong boating culture and convenient access to key regional demand drivers. The property is in close proximity to major employment centers including Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek–Fort Story, as well as Norfolk International Airport, Downtown Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.“Little Creek Marina represents a best-in-class marina asset within the Mid-Atlantic region,” said David Kendall, Managing Director at SVN Marinas. “The combination of strong in-place cash flow, recent capital improvements, and long-term growth potential make this a very compelling acquisition. We are pleased to have advised on this transaction and to have facilitated a successful outcome for both Bonaventure and Morningstar Marinas.”About SVN MarinasThe Nation’s Leading Marina Brokerage PlatformSVN Marinas is the premier brokerage platform dedicated exclusively to marina and waterfront investment sales. Backed by the global SVNnetwork of more than 2,000 advisors across 200+ offices, SVN Marinas provides institutional-quality advisory services, national exposure, and access to a deep network of qualified buyers.With a proven track record of executing complex marina transactions across the Mid-Atlantic and throughout the United States, SVN Marinas continues to serve as a trusted advisor to owners, operators, and investors in the marine real estate sector.

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