Jamie MacDonald Leads with 3 Wins, Lauren Daigle Takes Two as We Love Awards Announce 2026 Winners

Winner announcement special now available to view on-demand on YouTube. We Love Christian Music Awards to return live to The Factory at Franklin, TN in 2027.

From breakout artists to legendary voices, this show continues to capture what God is doing in Christian music today.” — Kevin McNeese, founder of NewReleaseToday and creator of the We Love Awards

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards delivered one of its most memorable moments to date Sunday night, as Jamie MacDonald emerged as the night’s most awarded artist with three wins, while Lauren Daigle followed with two. The fan-voted celebration also made history with the first-ever tie for Song of the Year, awarded to both Zach Williams and Jamie MacDonald.Fans can now watch the full Announcement Special on-demand, featuring all 13 category reveals and 13 exclusive performances, at https://nrt.cc/WLA14_FullShow Hosted with comedic precision by Rhett Walker, the Announcement Special blended high-impact performances with fan-driven results, spotlighting both breakout voices and established artists across Christian music. Performances from Colton Dixon, Britt Nicole, Band Reeves, Caleb Hyles, Mary-Clair, Clark Beckham, Eauclaire, Johnny B of Nineties Worship Night, Upside Down Kingdoms, and NEXT BIG THING nominees SAPHIRE, Psalms Of David, Presence Music, and Josh Bissell created a dynamic, concert-like experience throughout the broadcast.“This year’s awards represent the heartbeat of Christian music—where fans and artists meet in a shared moment of celebration,” said Kevin McNeese, founder of NewReleaseToday and creator of the We Love Awards. “From breakout artists to legendary voices, this show continues to capture what God is doing in Christian music today.”MacDonald’s standout night included wins for Song of the Year (tie), New Artist/Group Song of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year alongside Lauren Daigle–all for the viral hit, “Desperate”–marking a breakthrough moment driven by overwhelming fan support.“I’m blown away by the fans’ support and generosity,” MacDonald shared. “Thank you for listening to the music. I’m so thankful these songs are connecting you to God and pointing you to Jesus—that’s ultimately why I do this.”Daigle’s two wins further solidified her continued impact, including Worship Song of the Year (“Let It Be A Hallelujah”) and her collaboration with MacDonald. Reflecting on their duet, she shared, “When I heard ‘Desperate’ for the first time, it entered into my heart like an earthquake. It was everything I needed in the moment. And for ‘Let It Be A Hallelujah,’ we wrote that song 7 years ago, so to have it be honored coming out of the vault like this is really special.”In one of the night’s most historic moments, Song of the Year ended in a tie for the first time in We Love Awards history. Zach Williams, co-winner of the category, reflected on the message behind “Jesus Loves”: “This song means a lot to me because it carries such a simple message—no matter where you’re at or where you’ve been, Jesus loves you right where you are. I’m grateful for your support.”Other standout winners included Jelly Roll (Mainstream Impact Award), Michael W. Smith (Music Video of the Year), Tauren Wells (Pop Song of the Year), Anne Wilson (Country/Roots Song of the Year), Micah Tyler (Contemporary Song of the Year), and Rau Young (Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year), showcasing the diversity of today’s Christian music landscape.“God Story is a reminder that God is still writing something beautiful and wastes absolutely nothing,” shared Anne Wilson. “Hearing how this song has helped so many trust Him with their own stories—that’s the real award to me. And the fact that this is fan-voted makes it even more special.”Micah Tyler added, “‘God Did It’ was written as an opportunity for all of us to remember what God has done and know that He is still at work in our lives today.”Tauren Wells reflected on the collaborative nature of his win, saying, “It’s amazing what God can do through a whole bunch of different people bringing their unique gifts together under the banner of Jesus Christ.”Emerging artist Josh Bissell, winner of The Next Big Thing, shared, “This song is rooted in the truth—there’s no distance, no wandering season that can separate us from the love of God. The fact that it connected with fans is the real reward.”2026 We Love Christian Music Awards Winners:Song of the Year – Zach Williams “Jesus Loves” / Jamie MacDonald “Desperate” (tie)Mainstream Impact Award – Jelly Roll “Hard Fought Hallelujah”Collaboration of the Year – Jamie MacDonald w/ Lauren Daigle “Desperate”New Artist/Group of the Year – Jamie MacDonald “Desperate”Contemporary Song of the Year – Micah Tyler “God Did It”Worship Song of the Year – Lauren Daigle “Let It Be A Hallellujah”Pop Song of the Year – Tauren Wells “Let The Church Sing”Rock/Alternative Song of the Year – Kutless “Words Of Fire”Country/Roots Song of the Year – Anne Wilson “God StoryRap/Hip Hop Song of the Year – Rau Young feat. KB “God Did II”Dance/Remix Song of the Year – bodie “whisper and the wind - remix”Music Video of the Year – Michael W. Smith “Arms Around the Sun”The Next Big Thing – Josh Bissell ”How Far (Psalm 139)”“This show isn’t just about announcing winners—it’s about creating a shared experience for fans,” McNeese added. “With 13 exclusive performances woven throughout, many from emerging talent that you won’t see elsewhere, it truly feels like a unique and memorable concert and awards show in one.”The full 14th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards Announcement Special is now available to stream on-demand at https://nrt.cc/WLA14_FullShow The We Love Christian Music Awards will return to The Factory in Franklin, Franklin, TN in February 2027, with more details to be announced soon.###About NewReleaseTodayNewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what’s new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com About Advancing Native MissionsANM is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus. We’re a little different from the traditional missions organizations you may be familiar with. Instead of sending missionaries to other countries where they have to learn a new language, get used to new ways of living, and make other big adjustments, we support missionaries sharing the Gospel in their own countries. These native missionaries are making a big impact for the kingdom, and you can help. http://www.advancingnativemissions.com About WieRok EntertainmentWieRok Entertainment is a full-service label and creative services hub based in Franklin, TN, dedicated to empowering faith-based artists. Founded by Lance and Tammie Wieland, WieRok offers digital distribution, multimedia production, artist management, and industry-leading events like Writes & Bites to foster collaboration and career growth. Home to WieRok Records, Amplo Records, Wie3 Records and distribution channel WieRise Music, the company continues to expand its impact across music and film, helping artists create meaningful, high-quality content that inspires audiences worldwide. www.WieRok.com About Nashville Christian SongwritersEstablished in 2015 by veteran music industry executive John Chisum to help meet the unique needs of aspiring artists and writers, Nashville Christian Songwriters (NCS) flourishes today as a multifaceted organization with worldwide reach, boasting one of Christian music’s premier training and coaching programs, among other signature services. Comprised of a world-class recording studio, podcast suite and versatile event space, NCS is located in the heart of Nashville’s Berry Hill creative district. www.NashvilleChristianSongwriters.com

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