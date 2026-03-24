Surplus Trustee Sale Overturned, Anaheim Family Retains $380K Home Equity through Consumer Defense Law Group

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A successful foreclosure reversal led by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is drawing attention to the urgent need for expanded funding and support for Homeownership Preservation and Affordable Housing initiatives nationwide.In a recent case involving the Capp family, a completed trustee sale of $920,000 was officially rescinded on a home with an estimated market value exceeding $1.3 million, restoring ownership and preventing the permanent loss of generational wealth.The homeowners, who originally purchased the property in November 2020, faced foreclosure after a prolonged period of financial hardship. Despite submitting a complete loss mitigation package in compliance with California law, the home was sold at auction due to the loan being investor-controlled, where final decisions often override borrower protections.Upon learning their home had been sold, the family urgently sought assistance at Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates ’s Costa Mesa headquarters on February 23, 2026. Within days, the nonprofit coordinated legal intervention through Consumer Defense Law Group, where Tony Cara initiated a Wrongful Foreclosure lawsuit (Case # CU-OR-CJC) in Orange County Superior Court.At the same time, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates activated its broader Homeownership Preservation model, initiating a private investor buyback review to explore reacquisition strategies, including leveraging potential surplus proceeds as a Gift of Equity down payment.On March 23, 2026, less than 30 days after initial intervention, the trustee sale was officially reversed, restoring title to the family and preserving over $380,000 in otherwise lost equity.“This case represents more than a legal victory—it represents the preservation of a family’s financial future,” said Tony Cara. “Without intervention, that equity would have been permanently lost.”Joaquin Nolet, Legal Services Director, emphasized the broader mission:“Every successful reversal highlights what’s possible—but also what’s missing. There are thousands of families who never reach us in time. With greater funding and awareness, we can expand our reach and prevent these losses before they occur.”Nationally, the majority of distressed residential loans are now investor-owned, creating systemic gaps where borrowers may comply with legal timelines but still lose their homes—and their equity.Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates ’s model addresses this gap through a fully integrated approach, combining:• Legal intervention• Mortgage and lending solutions• Real estate brokerage strategies• Private investor partnershipsThis collaborative structure allows the organization not only to stop foreclosures, but to create pathways for families to retain or regain homeownership, even after a sale has occurred.As housing affordability continues to decline and foreclosure activity rises, cases like this underscore the importance of scaling nonprofit-led intervention programs that protect both homeownership stability and community wealth.Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is actively seeking partnerships with donors, foundations, and government agencies to expand its impact and continue delivering life-changing results for families across California and beyond.

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