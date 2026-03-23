Chris Cardillo Makes Music History with Dual-Genre Album Release

SWEDESBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jersey-bred musician, producer, and actor Chris Cardillo is set to make music history. On April 2nd, Cardillo will release two full-length studio albums in completely different genres—under two distinct artist names—on the same day. As J. Fontaine, he delivers the pop/R&B album Orange Crush, while Christopher Grayson introduces his debut country project, Side Missions. Each album features 100% original material, marking a rare dual-genre release by a single artist.Orange Crush continues J. Fontaine’s signature blend of urban pop and R&B, now infused with vibrant Spanish influences and global energy. The project also includes four K-pop-inspired tracks, combining polished production with a fresh, international sound. Known for cinematic visuals and past collaborations, J. Fontaine delivers a bold, high-energy album that reflects both artistic growth and mainstream appeal.In contrast, Side Missions showcases Christopher Grayson’s entry into country music with a raw, story-driven approach rooted in Americana. The album features music tied to the upcoming film PONY, starring Dela Reilley, blending big-city grit with small-town storytelling. Lead single “Dirty Road” sets the tone with themes of resilience, freedom, and life’s unexpected turns, highlighting Cardillo’s versatility as an artist.“I’m excited to release both sides of my artistry on the same day,” said Cardillo. “Orange Crush reflects the global pop sound I’ve developed over the years, while Side Missions lets me explore storytelling in a completely new way. This project represents growth, creativity, and the freedom to evolve.”Both albums will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. Fans can follow Chris Cardillo and J. Fontaine on social media for updates, music videos, and exclusive content.About Chris CardilloChris Cardillo, also known as J. Fontaine and Christopher Grayson, is a New Jersey-based artist and founder of Jersey Mint Records. His work spans music production, film, and soundtrack creation, with a focus on pushing creative boundaries across genres.

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