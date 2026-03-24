Embrace Academy Announces New Location for the upcoming school year

Las Vegas, NV, -Embrace Academy is proud to announce the opening of its new location at 2764 Lake Sahara Drive #113, Las Vegas, NV. 89117

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embrace Academy is proud to announce the opening of its new location at 2764 Lake Sahara Drive #113, Las Vegas, NV. 89117 furthering its mission to provide a fully inclusive, student-centered educational environment for children of all abilities in Kindergarten up to the 8th Grade.Embrace Academy is a private micro-school dedicated to fostering a supportive and welcoming community where every student can thrive. With a strong commitment to a rigorous academic program the school ensures that all learners (Gifted, Neurotypical, and Neurodiverse)—regardless of their academic, social, or developmental needs—are valued and supported in a nurturing setting.At the heart of Embrace Academy’s approach are small class sizes, experienced staff members, and individualized learning plans tailored to each student. This personalized model allows educators to meet students where they are, helping them build confidence, develop essential skills, and reach their full potential.In addition to its academic program, Embrace Academy is excited to kick off its summer camp beginning June 8, 2026. The camp will offer engaging, hands-on activities designed to promote creativity, collaboration, and continued academic learning in a fun environment.“We are thrilled to open our new location to families who are seeking an individualized educational experience for their child. Whether a child is neurodiverse, neurotypical, or gifted, Embrace Academy meets each student at their current level of performance and provides targeted instruction to support continuous academic growth,” said Laura Bruni/Founder of Embrace Academy. “Our goal is to create a space where every child feels seen, supported, and empowered to succeed.”Enrollment is now open for both the upcoming 2026-2027 school year and the 2026 summer camp program. Some financial aid is still available for the 2026-2027 school year. Families interested in learning more are encouraged to contact Embrace Academy at 702-556-3193 for additional information or to schedule a tour. You can also visit their web site at: www.embraceacademylv.com Media Contact:Michael Bondi702-768-2552info@embraceacademylv.comAbout Embrace AcademyEmbrace Academy is a private micro-school dedicated to providing personalized educationNo child shall be excluded from or denied any program, activity, co-curricular activity, or physical programs based solely on their race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, nationality, sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, mental, physical, or sensory disability, or any other characteristic protected by state or federal law.

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