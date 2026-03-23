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American Place Casino Brings the Funny With All-New Star-Studded Comedy Line-Up

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lighthouse at American Place Casino unveiled an exciting new line-up with nationally acclaimed comedians set to take the stage this spring as part of the popular Laughs at The Lighthouse comedy series. The spring roster promises nights unforgettable of laughter, illusions, and fan-favorite performances.

Piff the Magic Dragon - Friday, April 10, 2026
America’s Got Talent Star, Piff the Magic Dragon, has been wowing audiences for over a decade, blending magic and comedy. Joined by his chihuahua sidekick, Mr. Piffles II, Piff brings his signature show to American Place Casino as part of “The Clone Tours.”

Finesse Mitchell - Thursday, April 16, 2026
Best known for his comedic impressions and standout work on Saturday Night Live, Mitchell brings his high-energy storytelling and social commentary to The Lighthouse stage.

Orlando Jones - Saturday, April 25, 2026
An original cast member of MADtv, Orlando Jones takes the stage with a lengthy career spanning more than three decades in television and film. Known for his character acting and engaging presence, Jones delivers a truly memorable live performance.

Aida Rodriguez - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Last Comic Standing finalist, Aida Rodriguez, will bring her bold, dark, and deeply relatable humor to American Place Casino for the first time, offering audiences a powerful and hilarious perspective. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 11am.

Tickets for all shows are available via Eventbrite on the American Place Casino website at https://americanplace.com/entertainment/laughs-at-the-lighthouse/
For interview requests or to obtain media passes, please contact Brooke Wallace at bwallace@americanplace.com

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Brooke Wallace
American Place Casino
7734779515 ext.
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American Place Casino Brings the Funny With All-New Star-Studded Comedy Line-Up

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