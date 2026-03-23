American Place Casino Brings the Funny With All-New Star-Studded Comedy Line-Up

WAUKEGAN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lighthouse at American Place Casino unveiled an exciting new line-up with nationally acclaimed comedians set to take the stage this spring as part of the popular Laughs at The Lighthouse comedy series . The spring roster promises nights unforgettable of laughter, illusions, and fan-favorite performances.Piff the Magic Dragon - Friday, April 10, 2026America’s Got Talent Star, Piff the Magic Dragon, has been wowing audiences for over a decade, blending magic and comedy. Joined by his chihuahua sidekick, Mr. Piffles II, Piff brings his signature show to American Place Casino as part of “The Clone Tours.”Finesse Mitchell - Thursday, April 16, 2026Best known for his comedic impressions and standout work on Saturday Night Live, Mitchell brings his high-energy storytelling and social commentary to The Lighthouse stage.Orlando Jones - Saturday, April 25, 2026An original cast member of MADtv, Orlando Jones takes the stage with a lengthy career spanning more than three decades in television and film. Known for his character acting and engaging presence, Jones delivers a truly memorable live performance.Aida Rodriguez - Saturday, May 23, 2026Last Comic Standing finalist, Aida Rodriguez, will bring her bold, dark, and deeply relatable humor to American Place Casino for the first time, offering audiences a powerful and hilarious perspective. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 11am.Tickets for all shows are available via Eventbrite on the American Place Casino website at https://americanplace.com/entertainment/laughs-at-the-lighthouse/ For interview requests or to obtain media passes, please contact Brooke Wallace at bwallace@americanplace.com###

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