Violinist Yeshuang Chen Featured at the Victoria J. Marsick Scholarship Benefit Concert, Columbia University

Violinist Yeshuang Chen joins New York performers at Columbia University to celebrate leadership and reflection through a masterful charity performance.

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the evening of March 5, 2026, the Third Annual Victoria J. Marsick Scholarship Benefit Concert was held at Columbia University's Teachers College. The event, themed Intra-action: See the World Inside, featured a standout performance by invited violinist Yeshuang Chen, whose artistry served as a centerpiece for the evening's exploration of reflection, leadership, and connection.Co-hosted by Ruohao Chen and Laila Faerman, the concert brought together 24 New York-based performers. The program invited participants to look inward through art and music, reflecting on how identity is shaped through relationships and tension.As a core member of the Paulus Hook Music Foundation’s Chamber Music Musicians program, Yeshuang Chen was joined by pianist Ming Jin for a virtuosic rendition of Czárdás. Chen captivated the audience, moving seamlessly from delicate lyrical phrasing to brilliant technical intensity. Her performance earned enthusiastic applause from the nearly full chapel, marking one of the evening’s most vibrant musical dialogues.Chen’s appearance at the benefit follows a series of prestigious international engagements. She has performed at the Echoes of Love charity concert in Summit and the New York Big Apple Music Festival at Carnegie Hall’s Isaac Stern Auditorium and Weill Recital Hall. Most recently, she served as Associate Concertmaster of the New York International Symphony Orchestra and performed with the UN Symphony Orchestra at Lincoln Center for the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations, sharing the stage with world-renowned artists including Lang Lang and Randall Goosby.Reflecting on the deeper meaning of the event, Chen shared: “As many people said that evening, the concert was more than just a concert. Everyone who came together shared a common goal—to support education. I felt very honored to contribute as a musician. Music itself is a form of education, and I have been deeply influenced by several mentors throughout my own musical journey. When I stepped onto the stage, it no longer felt like simply giving a performance. In that moment, it felt more like a continuation—a small way of carrying forward what my teachers once gave to me.”The evening opened with remarks from Dr. Victoria Marsick, Professor of Adult Learning and Leadership at Columbia University, who grounded the concert in the concept of growth through reflection. The diverse program also featured Steinway Artist Dr. Eli Yamin and vocalist Laila Faerman, alongside a range of jazz, pop, and chamber music performances.Organized by the Adult Learning and Leadership Program at Teachers College in partnership with the Columbia University Graduate School of Education, the concert serves as a collective effort to support future students, with a long-term scholarship goal of $100,000. The event was produced by Ruohao Chen, and the organizers extend special thanks to Qianci Liu and Jian Liu for their generous support in making this meaningful evening possible.

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