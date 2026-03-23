Hollywood Feed to Host Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs in All 175+ Locations Across 19 States

Hollywood Feed will hold an Easter Egg Hunt for dogs in all 175+ locations on Sat., March 28 and Sun., March 29. Hollywood Feed's toy and treat selection provide endless options for four-legged family members. With 175+ locations across 19 states, Hollywood Feed provides an assortment of American-made pet foods, regionally sourced treats, and other pet products. Hollywood Feed offers a wide variety of natural and healthy food and treats for pets. Hollywood Feed offers Same Day Delivery service free for orders over $49

We are continually looking for ways to give back to and engage with our valued customers and their beloved pets.” — Shawn McGhee, Hollywood Feed President

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy and holistic pet food and supply retailer Hollywood Feed recently announced that it will hold an Easter Egg Hunt for dogs in all 175+ locations on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.During the event, pet owners will get their chance to let their dog sniff out a prize-filled egg with free samples of products from Hollywood Feed partners Ziwi Peak and Wild Meadow.“We thought this would be a great way for pet owners to have some pre-holiday fun with their pups,” says Shawn McGhee, Hollywood Feed President. “We are continually looking for ways to give back to and engage with our valued customers and their beloved pets.”With 175+ locations across 19 states, Hollywood Feed provides an assortment of American-made pet foods, regionally sourced treats, and other pet products that all meet Hollywood Feed's high standards for use and consumption by its customers’ beloved pets.Hollywood Feed has more than 1,300 Feed Team members in its ‘pack’ of employees and is both a retailer and an employer of choice. In fact, Hollywood Feed has regularly been featured by Top Workplaces and Best Places to Work; was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category); and was recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024.In addition to natural and holistic pet food and treat offerings, Hollywood Feed proudly features its own line of Hollywood Feed Select Treats and Mississippi Made items including pet beds, collars, leashes, and more. Hollywood Feed locations are open 7 days a week all year, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.About Hollywood Feed:Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in more than 175 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024, Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at www.hollywoodfeed.com and www.facebook.com/hwfeed

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