24hourEDU Announces NMLS Approval for Washington DC and New Mexico State-Specific MLO License Courses Online
24hourEDU launches NMLS-approved online courses for the DC MLO license & NM MLO license. Meet the Washington DC & New Mexico state-specific requirements today!
The newly approved courses include:
• 3 Hour DC SAFE: District of Columbia Laws Mortgage Loan Originator - NMLS# 18558
• 3-Hour NM SAFE: New Mexico Laws - NMLS# 18592
Meeting New Mexico MLO License Requirements
For those seeking an NM MLO license, the New Mexico Financial Institutions Division (NM FID) requires a total of 20 hours of NMLS-approved pre-licensure education (PE). This total must include 3 hours of New Mexico-specific state content. 24hourEDU’s new 3-hour course, "New Mexico Laws - NMLS# 18592," fulfills this state-specific mandate under the New Mexico Mortgage Loan Originator Licensing Act (§58-21B NMSA 1978).
The NM FID administers these licenses entirely through the NMLS and does not issue paper licenses. Applicants are reminded that they must also satisfy testing requirements, such as passing the National Test Component with Uniform State Content, and submit to a criminal background check and credit report.
Simplifying the DC MLO License Process
In addition to the New Mexico expansion, 24hourEDU is bridging the gap for professionals in the nation’s capital. Obtaining a DC MLO license requires specialized knowledge of District of Columbia laws and regulations. The "3 Hour DC SAFE: District of Columbia Laws Mortgage Loan Originator" course (NMLS# 18558) provides the mandatory elective hours needed to navigate the District’s specific regulatory environment.
"Our goal is to provide a seamless, high-quality online learning experience that empowers professionals to meet their state-specific requirements with confidence," said 24hourEDU Vice President Jesse Kennedy.
About 24hourEDU
24hourEDU is a premier provider of NMLS-approved mortgage education, offering a comprehensive suite of pre-licensure and continuing education courses online. With a focus on state-specific content, 24hourEDU helps mortgage loan originators nationwide meet their licensing goals with flexibility and expert-led instruction.
For more information on 24hourEDU’s New Mexico and Washington DC course offerings, please visit 24hourEDU.com.
Jesse Kennedy
24hourEDU
+1 888-405-4453
jesse@24houredu.com
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