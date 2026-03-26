Hal Foster's Tarzan: The Complete Sunday Comics Coming Soon from TASCHEN

Hal Foster's Tarzan: The Complete Sunday Comics 1931-1937 Dian Hanson Hardcover, 392 pages € 200 | US$ 200 | € 200 | HK$ 1800 ISBN 978-3-7544-0264-1 (Multilingual edition: English, French, German) Sample Page from Hal Foster's Tarzan: The Complete Sunday Comics Sample Page from Hal Foster's Tarzan: The Complete Sunday Comics

Hal Foster made a man in a leopard loincloth a Sunday morning icon

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1929 Hal Foster illustrated Tarzan of the Apes as a 60-episode daily newspaper strip: the first adventure comic. From 1931 to 1937, 292 full-page Tarzan Sunday comics followed. Foster's ape man defined Tarzan and adventure comics for decades to come. Hal Fosterʼs Tarzan: The Complete Sunday Comics—releasing in May 2026 from TASCHEN—reprints every comic from the original newspapers, in a colorful XXL format. Preorder now from TASCHEN. In 1928 commercial artist Hal Foster took a job to turn Edgar Rice Burroughs' novel Tarzan of the Apes into a 60-installment black and white newspaper comic. Initially, no American papers wanted it, so it premiered in England, to great acclaim. When U.S. papers picked it up and wanted more, Foster wasn't interested. It was only in 1931, with the Great Depression threatening his family with starvation, that he consented to take it on as a full color, full page Sunday comic, still calling the low-paid job "a bit of pottage."That bit of pottage fed him for the next seven years, as Tarzan became the first adventure comic, and one of the most beloved Sunday strips in America. Though newspapers complained about the violence (Burroughs countered that Tarzan's success was the result of a "human weakness for gory and gruesome situations") and the incessant nudity (the writer's script notes asked for "a great deal of female nakedness") readers found Tarzan's adventures with ancient Egyptians, modern criminals, Vikings, dinosaurs, killer apes, and a slew of provocative queens and princesses mesmerizing, right up until Foster handed off the strip to Burne Hogarth in mid-1937.Produced from original newspapers, preserving the color and texture of the Ben Day dot coloring process distinctive to vintage comics, Hal Foster's Tarzan carries you back to Sunday morning, belly-down on the living room rug, "funnies" spread before you, lost in a world of exotic adventure while mom whips up your own bowl of oatmeal pottage.ABOUT EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS, INC.Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., administers the intellectual property of American author Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875-1950), one of the twentieth century's most prolific and enduring writers. The company, which licenses the copyrights and trademarks of Mr. Burroughs' fictional heroes, including Tarzan of the Apes, John Carter of Mars, Carson of Venus, and many more, is owned by his heirs and operates from offices the author built in 1927 on the site of his former Tarzana ranch in Tarzana, California.THE EDITOR AND AUTHORDian Hanson is a senior editor and writer for TASCHEN, with over 50 books to her credit. In addition to Hal Foster's Tarzan, her recent works include ARNOLD, The Art of Pin-up, Masterpieces of Fantasy Art, and The Fantastic Worlds of Frank Frazetta.KeywordsHal Foster, adventure comic, Sunday strips, vintage comics, jungle, Africa, superhero, apesTarzan Hal Foster newspaper strips © ERB, Inc. All Rights Reserved.Tarzanowned by ERB, Inc. Used by Permission.

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