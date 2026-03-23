Engel & Volkers Lists $4.2M Modern Colorado Estate in Berthoud

Northern Colorado property features 7,772 SF of living space, reclaimed materials, enterprise-grade technology, and off-grid infrastructure

This property represents a rare combination of off-grid capability, reclaimed historical materials, and modern infrastructure in Northern Colorado.” — Jim Cavoto, Engel & Volkers

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engel & Volkers has announced the listing of a modern residential estate in Berthoud, Colorado, priced at $4,200,000. The property, located in Larimer County with views of Longs Peak and the Front Range, encompasses 7,772 square feet of living space across a main residence, a 3,424-square-foot recreation garage, and an adjacent 1,440-square-foot conditioned barn.The estate was designed with an emphasis on material permanence and regional character. Interior elements include antique oak beams dating to the 1800s, fence boards reclaimed from Churchill Downs, hand-charred Shou Sugi Ban pine, and a 13-foot Parota live-edge bar top sourced from Costa Rica. The main living area features a 29-foot vaulted great room and a 55-foot glass wall with panoramic sliding doors oriented toward the Front Range.The property's infrastructure includes a 10Gbps enterprise-grade fiber network, AI-integrated security systems, color-tunable circadian lighting, and a cinematic audio-visual system. The primary suite incorporates a dedicated infrared sauna, steam shower, and heated flooring. The recreation garage is equipped with a sport court, fitness area, and EV charging stations.The estate operates on an independent well and septic system and features a private gated entrance, providing full off-grid capability. The adjacent conditioned barn maintains a fiber connection to the main residence and includes spray-foam insulation, propane heating, and a 14-foot garage door. The property is situated approximately 10 to 15 minutes from downtown Berthoud and one hour from Denver International Airport.The listing carries MLS number 2154403 and is being represented by Jim Cavoto of Engel & Volkers. Engel & Volkers is a global real estate brand operating in more than 30 countries with a focus on residential and commercial properties.

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