Trustee Sale Reversed After Legal Action Restores Homeownership for Colfax Resident by Consumer Defense Law Group

COLFAX, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rare and decisive outcome highlighting the power of immediate legal intervention, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, in coordination with Consumer Defense Law Group, successfully secured the full rescission of a completed trustee sale, restoring ownership rights to homeowner Alexander Perez.The subject property, located at 1171 Calen Way, Colfax, CA, had progressed through foreclosure following an Investor Owned Loan transfer in April 2025. A Notice of Default was recorded on May 30, 2025, followed by a Notice of Trustee Sale on September 10, 2025. The property was ultimately sold at trustee sale on January 21, 2026, transitioning into Real Estate Owned (REO) status.Recognizing the urgency and complexity of the situation, particularly after the loan reverted back to a bank-controlled REO position—the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates quickly escalated the case for immediate legal action. Mr. Perez was referred to Consumer Defense Law Group, a premier Wrongful Foreclosure litigation law firm also known for its aggressive and strategic foreclosure defense.Consumer Defense Law Group promptly initiated a civil action in Placer County Superior Court (Case No. S-CV-0056517), naming both the loan servicer and the true beneficial owner of the loan as co-defendants. This comprehensive legal strategy was designed to prevent fragmented liability and force all responsible parties into a single, accountable resolution.The results were swift and decisive. On March 5, 2026, Consumer Defense Law Group received confirmation that the trustee sale had been officially rescinded, effectively reversing the foreclosure and restoring title back to Mr. Perez. Just two days later, on March 7, 2026, the Nonprofit Clinic learned the lender also extended a formal repayment plan, providing a clear pathway for Mr. Perez to retain his home.“This case demonstrates what is possible when experienced legal teams act immediately and strategically,” said Tony Cara, Esq., Owner and Managing Attorney of Consumer Defense Law Group. “By identifying all liable parties and applying direct legal pressure, we were able to not only reverse the sale but also create leverage for a homeownership retention resolution.”Attorney Joaquin Nolet, Legal Services Director for the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, added: “Many homeowners believe that once a property becomes REO, there are no remaining options. That’s simply not true. With the right timing, advocacy, and legal coordination, even post-sale outcomes can be reversed.”This case reinforces a growing trend in foreclosure defense where coordinated nonprofit advocacy and advanced litigation strategies are successfully preserving homeownership—even after a completed trustee sale.About the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates (N.A.C.A.)A federally recognized 501(c)(3), N.A.C.A. is dedicated to Homeownership Preservation and Affordable Housing, offering no-cost foreclosure intervention, legal referrals, and housing solutions nationwide.About Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG)CDLG is a California-based law firm focused on wrongful foreclosure and Real Estate civil litigation, with a strong proven track record of reversing many trustee sales and protecting homeowners’ rights.

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