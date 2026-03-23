‘Explore Our State Parks’ License Plate Commemorates Four Years of Greener Achievements in Florida’s State Parks

~ More than 23,000 Floridians have purchased a state parks plate since launch in 2022 ~

We want park visitors and supporters to know that when they purchase a license plate, they are making a real, tangible difference in their favorite parks.” — Matt Caldwell, Florida State Parks Foundation Board President

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundreds of battery-powered tools and machinery, dozens of water bottle refilling stations, 50 e-bikes and one hybrid-electric river tour boat are among the many statewide impacts made possible by the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate, which celebrates its fourth anniversary on Saturday, March 28.Inspired by a love for Florida’s state parks, designed by Florida-based artist Steve Leacock, and created through a bipartisan effort in the Florida Legislature, the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate has surged in popularity since its original release in 2022 and now ranks in the top 20% of all specialty license plates in Florida.More than 23,000 Floridians have purchased a plate, 30th-most in the state. Every plate sold contributes $25 for park projects and operations through the Florida State Parks Foundation, the official 501c3 nonprofit partner of Florida State Parks.“For so many years, we dreamed of a specialty license plate to celebrate and support our amazing state parks,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Four years in, the reality has far surpassed the dream. It is simply incredible to look across the state and see all of the impacts, amenities and projects that would not have been possible without the license plate.”Representative Allison Tant and Senator Dennis Baxley spearheaded efforts to create the plate, and Governor Ron DeSantis signed the enabling bill to authorize a specialty license plate to benefit Florida’s state parks in June of 2021. Following a record-setting pre order campaign, in which more than 3,000 plates were pre sold in a little over a month, the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate debuted the following spring.Rep. Tant would later join the Florida State Parks Foundation’s Board of Directors in late 2024.“Our state parks are the best in the country, and purchasing a license plate is one of the best and easiest ways for all of us to support them,” Rep. Tant said. “We’re proud to see the license plate on vehicles all over the state, and even prouder to see the impact that it has created in such a short time.”Revenues from the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate directly led to the Foundation’s Greener Initiative, a multitiered campaign to encourage sustainability and reduce each park’s environmental footprint.Greener Initiative projects funded directly through license plate sales include:— The “Great Blue Heron,” a fully-accessible, hybrid-electric river tour boat at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park.— 121 water bottle refilling stations at nearly 100 parks and trails from the Panhandle to the Keys.— 50 rugged, durable e-bikes for use by park rangers at parks across the state.— 350 battery-powered, rechargeable tools such as chainsaws, mowers and pressure washers at more than 50 parks through a partnership with STIHL, Inc.— 700 traditional lighting fixtures updated to energy-efficient LED lighting.“We want park visitors and supporters to know that when they purchase a license plate, they are making a real, tangible difference in their favorite parks,” Foundation Board President Matt Caldwell said. “In just four years, the plate has had a positive effect on parks in every corner of the state, and our team is already laying the groundwork for the next wave of park projects in 2026 and beyond.”###The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed by the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.