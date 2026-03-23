Phillips Law Group Attorney Montana Thompson Secures $316,500 Settlement in Avondale, AZ

Phillips Law Group Attorney Montana Thompson

Avondale car accident attorney Montana Thompson of Phillips Law Group wins $316,500 for client injured in a red-light collision on I-10.

This case is a reminder of how quickly lives can change due to negligent driving. We are proud to advocate for our clients.” — Montana Thompson, Avondale Car Accident Attorney, Phillips Law Group

AVONDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group is proud to announce that attorney Montana Thompson has secured a $316,500 settlement on behalf of a client who was injured in a serious motor vehicle accident in Avondale.The collision occurred near the Avondale Boulevard exit off Interstate 10 while the client was working at the time. According to reports, the client was traveling southbound on Avondale Boulevard and was in the process of making a left turn when another driver, traveling northbound, failed to stop at a red light and struck the front driver's side of the vehicle.Emergency personnel, including police officers, firefighters, and ambulance crews, responded quickly to the scene. The responding officer documented the crash and also served as a witness to the circumstances surrounding the incident.After the accident, the client underwent extensive medical evaluation and treatment. This included X-rays, a CT scan, MRI imaging, and several follow-up visits with medical providers. Due to the injuries sustained, the client has been advised that surgery on the left hand will be required.Montana Thompson, an Avondale auto accident attorney with Phillips Law Group, along with the firm's legal team, worked diligently to pursue fair compensation for the client's medical expenses, ongoing care needs, and the impact the injuries have had on their ability to work. As a car accident lawyer in Avondale , Thompson focused on holding the negligent driver accountable and helping the client move forward."This case is a reminder of how quickly lives can change due to negligent driving," said Thompson. "We are proud to advocate for our clients and help them move forward after serious injuries."Phillips Law Group has been serving Arizona for more than 30 years, assisting over 185,000 clients and recovering more than $2 billion on their behalf. The firm continues to provide compassionate, results-driven representation to individuals and families throughout the state.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers12725 W Indian School Rd Suite E-101, Avondale, AZ 85392(602) 807-1437

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.