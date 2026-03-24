DSS Partners with Sightview to Improve Eye Clinic Care for Department of Veterans Affairs

Partnership with Eyecare-specific EHR Enhances Patient Experience and Clinical Workflows

Through this partnership and solution integration, we have created a highly effective offering and innovation that increases the quality of life for Veterans, and meets the strategic needs of VA.” — Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. ( DSS ), a leading provider of health information technology solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, has announced a partnership with Sightview , the only electronic health record and practice management partner focused solely on eyecare.DSS will offer Sightview’s electronic health record (EHR) solution, integrating it into the VA’s existing EHR system to improve eyecare delivery and reduce clinical burden.“Veterans deserve superior quality vision care. For many Veterans, accessing quality eye clinic care is tedious,” said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS. “Through this partnership and solution integration, we have created a highly effective offering and innovation that increases the quality of life for Veterans, and meets the strategic needs of VA. This is an excellent example of the flexibility and capability of the VA’s current computerized patient record foundation.”Trusted by thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists, Sightview addresses the real needs of eyecare professionals with an intuitive and easy-to-learn system that integrates with existing VA workflows for quick patient encounter navigation. Sightview’s EHR and PM solutions are designed to enable providers to more efficiently capture and review patient data in a single-screen view, allowing more face-to-face time with patients.“Veterans are a cornerstone of our country. These patients and their providers need technology that makes appointments as seamless as possible, from start to finish,” said Tycene Fritcher, CEO at Sightview. “Our partnership with DSS gives VA eyecare providers access to solutions that improve their day-to-day processes, so they can focus more time and attention on making our Veterans healthier.”Working Together for Those Who Serve Our VeteransAbout DSS, Inc.About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS)Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to supporting VA in its journey to become a High Reliability Organization and delivering quality care for Veterans by addressing top initiatives, adapting to changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com About SightviewModern eyecare providers trust Sightview’s unmatched breadth of solutions and expertise to improve outcomes at every level of their business. As the only technology partner solely focused on eyecare, Sightview offers configurable, purpose-built platforms that address the unique needs of today’s optometrists, ophthalmologists and opticians. By connecting every aspect from patient care to revenue streams, Sightview empowers organizations to thrive by maximizing resources and workflows to uncover opportunities to deliver high quality care and improve efficiency. To learn more, visit Sightview.com

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