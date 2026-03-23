LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MISSOURI REALTOR® KALLEN CURRY EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

I retired from the Military and decided to become a realtor to ensure that Veterans are well taken care of when they decide to make their house a home.” — Kallen Curry

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kallen Curry is a very fascinating, personable, ambitious and high-performing real estate agent at Weichert Realtors - Laurie Realty at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. He is also a well-respected Army Veteran.Kallen was born in Kansas City and graduated from Lamonte High School. He worked at various jobs before taking the advice of his beloved friend, Donna, who suggested that he join the military. “I needed to find a purpose in my life.” He says, “I thought long and hard about it and decided to join the Army.”Kallen went to Fort Knox in Kentucky for Basic Training. He was a 92 Romeo Parachute Rigger and a 92 Foxtrot Petroleum Supply Specialist. “It was the dead of winter, and we had to train on really big hills, some of which they named Agony, Misery, and Heartbreak Hill.” He recalls, “We were told what to do every step of the way, and every second of the day was planned for us, which was cool because I didn’t have to think about the deeper things in life. I was so physically exhausted at the end of the day, I’d crash out and wake up to go through another day of repelling, and learning how to use the M16A2 rifle and M249 Squad Automatic Weapons (SAW) as well as throwing hand grenades, wrangling with the slippery monkey bars, doing the log-rolling obstacles, thrashing around in the mud while carrying 60-pounds on my back up the hills and through road marches and going through the gas-chamber drills. It was fun!”Kallen PCS’d to Ft. Lee, Virginia where he attended the Airborne Orientation Course (AOC) with the Charlie Company and was sent to Ft. Benning, Georgia where he continued parachute training, gravel pit work, mock airplane jumping, ziplines and then went back to Ft. Lee with a Uniform Company for Advanced Individual Training (AIT) where there was a lot of classwork, practical exercises, pipeline operations, fuel cleaning etiquette, fuel transportation and fuel supply. He met and married his wife Heidi and had two sons, Draven and Korvin, yet later decided to separate and divorce.Kallen’s first Duty Station was at the K16 Seongnam Air Base in Seoul, South Korea with the 1-52 Aviation Unit and his primary duty was to supply fuel to the Black Hawk Helicopters as well as working with the Commander-In-Charge of the entire American Military in Korea. He worked on last-minute missions fueling auxiliary tanks and earned his 1st Military Coin from a 4-Star General. He also taught English at Itaewon Elementary School, which was a big deal. He says, “The Koreans loved us! We made sure everyone was well taken care of and they genuinely appreciated that.”Kallen then returned to the United States and was sent to Ft. Riley, Kansas where he was in an Artillery Battalion and soon deployed to Iraq with the 4/1 Field Artillery. “I was lucky to go with the team I went with.” He says, “Many of them had already been to Iraq and were able to really give us valuable insight into what life would be for us in the Middle East. We landed in Kuwait, jumped on a C130 to the Bagdad airport, hopped on a Boeing CH-47 Chinook Helicopter and flew to Taji where I was assigned to be the main gate guard for the base that Saddam Husseins cousin “Chemical Ali” once occupied. We lost a few good men during the first week due to patrolling the roads which were rife with improvised explosive devices (IED’s) and the trauma that we experienced together made us closer as brothers in war. We bonded in a way that only other Veterans can understand because it was a stark reality for all of us that we were literally in service for protecting the democracy of the United States of America.”Kallen was there when the new President of Iraq, Jalal Talabani, was elected and he trained the Iraqi Guards to protect themselves, due to violent opposition as Iraq transitioned toward democracy. “There was an enormous human toll during this war, and the aftermath is still palpable on levels that are still, and will forever be, incomprehensible. As a young man, I served my country with great pride and I was ready to move forward with my life in the civilian world, so when I was sent back to Ft. Riley, I retired from the military. Because of the great honor I feel for all Veterans and Active-Duty Service members and their families, I decided to become a realtor to ensure that they are well taken care of when they decide to make their house a home. I speak their language, and I understand how important it is to have a real estate agent who is genuinely concerned about their best interests and I welcome them into my community with open arms.”Kallen earned his Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification as an extra layer of commitment to those who served and are currently serving. He is also a member of Homes for Heroes which connects firefighters, police officers, military personnel, healthcare workers, and teachers with local specialists to save an average of $3,000 on home buying, selling, or refinancing, with no hidden fees or obligations. They also operate the Homes for Heroes Foundation, a non-profit that offers grants for Veterans in need. https://www.homesforheroes.com/affiliate/kallen-curry Kallen also serves Osage Beach, The Village of Four Seasons, Eldon, Linn Creek, Camdenton, Sunrise Beach, Versailles, Gravois Mills, Laurie, Stover, Barnett, Rocky Mount, Climax Springs and Roach.For more information about “Military Friendly Agent” Kallen Curry, please visit these important websites:Media Contact:

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