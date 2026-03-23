Little Camas Reservoir and Mormon Reservoir trout stocking will not occur in 2026

Hatchery trout stocking operations will not occur at Mormon Reservoir and Little Camas Reservoir for the 2026 season due to low water levels. Hatchery trout originally intended for Mormon and Little Camas Reservoirs will be stocked elsewhere in the Magic Valley Region to provide additional opportunity for anglers.

Below-average snowpack and lowland snow levels this past winter has significantly reduced early runoff across the Magic Valley Region, contributing to declining reservoir levels. As a result, both Mormon Reservoir and Little Camas Reservoir are currently at levels that are not suitable for trout stocking. These conditions reduce water quality and available habitat, making stocking efforts impractical this season.

Biologists and staff within the Magic Valley Region will continue to closely monitor snowpack, runoff, and reservoir conditions throughout the year. Stocking may resume when water levels recover to more favorable conditions. Decisions like this are made to ensure that stocking efforts are effective and provide meaningful angling opportunities when conditions allow.

Anglers are encouraged to explore other waters throughout the region where stocking is ongoing and conditions remain favorable. Updates on stocking schedules can be found through IDFG’s regular communications.

The department appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as it responds to current conditions and works to manage Idaho’s fisheries responsibly. If anglers have questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the IDFG Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359 .