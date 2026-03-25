Televero Behavioral Health Launches Autism Evaluations, Cutting Wait Times to Two Weeks

Televero Behavioral Health

Full psychiatric autism evaluations in TX, WA, and CO, with nationwide expansion underway.

Families waiting a year or more while their children go without the support they need. That is not acceptable. This is what we do. We find where the system is failing people and we fix it.” — Dr. Seth McGowan, Psychiatrist

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Televero Behavioral Health has announced the launch of full psychiatric autism evaluations in Texas, Washington, and Colorado, with patients receiving a confirmed diagnosis within two weeks of first contact. In most parts of the country, families wait more than a year for a clinical autism diagnosis.

Autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the United States. Yet a survey of autism diagnostic centers found that nearly two-thirds had wait times longer than four months, with 15 percent reporting waits of over one year or waitlists so impacted they were no longer accepting new referrals. Workforce shortages, low insurance reimbursement rates, and heavy documentation burdens have created an autism waitlist crisis that falls hardest on already underserved families—nearly half of autism diagnostic centers do not accept Medicaid patients.

"When we started Televero, people were waiting three months to see a behavioral health provider. If you are in crisis, three months is an eternity," said Dr. Seth McGowan, Psychiatrist at Televero Behavioral Health. "We saw the same problem in autism evaluations. Families waiting a year or more while their children go without the support they need. That is not acceptable. This is what we do. We find where the system is failing people and we fix it."

What a Diagnosis Actually Unlocks

For many families, an autism diagnosis is not just a label. It is a key.

A confirmed clinical diagnosis opens access to insurance coverage for autism-related services, state and federal support programs, and school-based accommodations and services that are not available without one. For children in particular, early diagnosis directly determines the quality and appropriateness of the educational and therapeutic support they receive.

Without a diagnosis, families are left navigating a system that requires documentation they cannot yet obtain. And the waiting itself takes a toll. Research shows that long autism diagnosis wait times increase stress and frustration for both the individual with autism and their families, compounding an already difficult situation. The backlog does not just delay answers. It delays everything that comes after.

A Comprehensive Psychiatric Evaluation, Not a Checklist

Televero's autism evaluation is a structured clinical process conducted by nurse practitioners and physicians. It is not a screener, a self-report quiz, or a coaching session.

The evaluation spans three appointments totaling approximately three hours of clinical time and is designed to assess not only whether a patient meets criteria for autism spectrum disorder, but what else may be present alongside it, including anxiety, ADHD, and other conditions that commonly co-occur with autism.

The process is consistent for both children and adults, with parents and caregivers included in sessions one and three for pediatric patients.

Session one covers patient history and background. Session two is a one-on-one evaluation with the clinician. Session three delivers the diagnosis and a clear plan for what comes next. Patients and families are not handed a report and sent home. Televero clinicians provide direct guidance on next steps, whether that means continued care within Televero or a referral to an outside specialist.

"We are not in the business of giving people a piece of paper and wishing them luck," said Dr. Seth McGowan. "A diagnosis is only useful if it leads somewhere. We make sure it does."

Two Weeks, with a Goal of Five Days

From first contact to confirmed diagnosis, Televero is currently averaging two weeks. The goal is to bring the total timeline to five calendar days.

"We will not stop working toward getting answers to families as efficiently as possible," said Dr. Seth McGowan. "And we will never sacrifice the integrity of the clinical evaluation to get there."

The evaluation is available for patients ages five and up, including adults. It is currently offered in Texas, Washington, and Colorado, with plans to expand nationwide.

All commercial and government insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Partnering to Close the Full Gap

Televero is partnering with Applied Behavior Analysis therapy providers to ensure that patients who receive a confirming diagnosis and require ABA therapy—an intensive, on-site treatment—are connected to the right providers. Televero does not deliver ABA therapy directly, but recognizes that diagnosis without a clear referral pathway leaves families in the same position they started.

"A diagnosis is the starting line, not the finish line," said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health. "What comes after the diagnosis looks different for every person. Our job is to make sure each patient and family knows exactly what their next step is...and that they're not figuring that out alone."

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a physician-led behavioral health provider offering online therapy, counseling, psychiatry, neurotesting, and autism evaluations. Televero accepts all insurance plans and connects patients with licensed clinicians and psychiatrist-led care teams, typically within days of first contact. Televero ranks No. 54 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, reflecting 4,962 percent three-year growth. The company reports 97 percent patient satisfaction* and a 25 percent reduction in hospitalizations among patients served.

* 97% of patients surveyed reported satisfaction with their experience with Televero Behavioral Health

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